What often holds back motorists interested in an electric car in the purchasing process is the range guaranteed by the car itself. And beware, there is no mention of declared autonomy, but of the real one, which compared to the previous one is in fact increasingly reduced. To support it is the latest study by S&P Global Mobilitywhich however also explains how the problem can be solved.

Between real and declared autonomy

The example that the company brings up is that of the Tesla Model 3 in the Performance AWD version, which on balance boasts a range tested in the real world of 499 km, about 100 less than those declared by the parent company. A discrepancy that according to the study it wouldn’t even be a big deal if the spread of charging stations was more widespread and charging times faster. But the current state of affairs paints a different picture of the situation, so motorists are no doubt held back.

Less interest in EVs

Due to these two factors, the research claims, the interest in electric cars has gradually decreased over the last year: in particular, only 6 out of 10 people have expressed interest in buying an electric vehicle in 2022, when only the previous year there was talk of 8 out of 10 people. In the future, however, there is no doubt that these figures will return (or begin) to rise, given that battery technology will continue to improve and consequently the specifications of electric cars relating to autonomy and charging times will do the same.

Develop the technology

Again according to S&P Global Mobility, which analyzed over 900 electric vehicles sold between 2017 and 2022, the work carried out by car manufacturers in terms of weight of the cars, engine power and battery capacity has contributed to an improvement in the maximum guaranteed autonomy: on the other hand, those mentioned above are three of the main factors that affect the duration of a battery at full charge, therefore they will have to keep working manufacturers in the future. Not an easy job, of course, but given the direction the sector is taking, it will have to be inevitable.