Who said electric cars only have disadvantages?

It is and remains a fun discussion between the proponents and opponents of electric cars. The petrolhead doesn’t like those ‘vacuum cleaners’, but the more developed person thinks it’s a nice development, driving on electricity.

He also realizes that it will eventually become impossible to run all road traffic on fossil fuels and embraces the idea of ​​a transition. But the petrolhead dismisses this as pure nonsense and only drives electrically at the fair.

Electric cars provide the entire neighborhood with electricity

But it really isn’t all doom and gloom. In Utrecht, for example, there is an initiative like this ‘We Drive Solar’ is called. You could already guess from the name that it is a company that makes electric cars run on solar energy. In total they have about 300 cars and they can all do a trick.

They can also supply electricity back. Consider, for example, the electric models from Hyundai, Kia, Polestar and even Renault. And that is exactly what We Drive Solar will do and it works as follows.

When the sun shines during the day and most people are in the office, the demand for electricity is low and the cars can be charged relatively cheaply. In the evening, when the demand for electricity is higher and the price of electricity naturally increases, the cars can supply the electricity back to the electricity grid via the charging stations.

That is cheaper than buying electricity directly from the grid. And if you think that you will be driving an empty electric car in the morning, that is not true. At night, the electricity price is also low again and the EVs are fully charged again. 1 electric car can power about 15 houses.

The plan is still in the pipeline, but will become operational soon. The goal of We Drive Solar is to roll out the technology worldwide.

