Electric cars are now spreading more and more, thanks to various companies including obviously the leader in the sector, Tesla, which we also told you about here. As you well know, however, in Italy there has always been a big problem with regard to this type of car: the lack of charging stations. Problem that could finally be solved in part!

Electric cars: within 3 years there will be many new charging stations

Electric cars are now the latest avant-garde in the automotive sector. Ecological and increasingly cutting-edge, with continuous improvements in range and more, there are many citizens who have already switched to electric or are thinking of doing so. If you are one of these too, whatever your motivation, today’s news could make you quite happy.

As we know, Italy is still quite a “behind” country as regards the structures needed for the use of electric cars. Finding charging stations where you can “fill up” your car isn’t so simple, especially if you’re looking for something quick that you can use mid-journey, and there’s the fear of running out of water. However, the situation could now change.

Through two decrees, the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security has released the funds of the Pnrr by allocating a good 713 million euros for the construction “by the end of 2025 at least 7,500 super-fast charging infrastructures on extra-urban roads, excluding motorways, and 13,755 fast charging infrastructures in cities“.

Implementation is planned for the first year of 2,500 new columns on the expressways (extra-urban roads) and 4,000 columns in urban areas. In the first case, the recharging points must have a power of 175 kW, favoring installation at existing service stations and existing parking areas. In urban centres, on the other hand, we are talking about powers of at least 90 kW. Those of 22kW are not contemplated.

In short, the total is well 21,255 new charging stations fast scattered throughout the country, a not bad project that could certainly contribute and encourage the spread of these new ecological cars, also in favor of environmental protection.