Market supremacy will come for electric cars well ahead of schedule. In fact, according to a recent study, EVs will overtake internal combustion engine cars, from the point of view of registrations, much sooner than previously predicted by experts. To push the sales of battery cars, the increase in supply but also the stricter regulations that will force more and more producers to make a total transition towards sustainable mobility.

The consulting agency Ernst & Young LLP has published a study which highlights how sales of electric vehicles will exceed those of cars with combustion engines in 12 years in Europe, China and the United States, the largest automotive markets in the world. By 2045, sales of non-electric vehicles are expected to plummet to less than 1% of the global auto market. The increasingly stringent rules imposed by governments to combat climate change are driving demand in Europe and China, where carmakers and consumers face increasing fines for the sale and purchase of traditional gasoline and diesel cars.

EY predicts that Europe will lead this transition to electric, with zero-emission models that will sell more than all other propulsion systems by 2028. That tipping point will arrive in China in 2033 and in the United States in 2036, predicts the well-known consulting agency. The United States is lagging behind the other major markets in the world because fuel economy regulations were relaxed during the administration of President Donald Trump. Since taking office in January, President Joe Biden joined the Paris climate agreement and proposed spending $ 174 billion to accelerate the switch to electric vehicles, including installing half a million charging stations across the country. The EY study also sees the millennial generation as a determining factor in the adoption of electric vehicles. That type of consumers, driven by a Coronavirus-influenced rejection of travel sharing and public transport, are approaching the market to buy a car and over 30% of them are opting for an EV.