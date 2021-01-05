No Result
Electric cars Norway has crossed the historic milestone: More than half of new cars are electric cars

January 5, 2021
in World
The country aims for zero emissions in first registrations by 2025.

Over half of the cars first registered in Norway last year were electric cars.

According to the OFV, electric vehicles accounted for 54% of new car sales, an increase of more than ten percentage points on the previous year.

Norway thus became the first country in the world where the share of electric cars exceeded half of the year’s first registrations, according to the country’s news agency AFP, an interest organization promoting electric cars.

All four best-selling models were all-electric cars. These were models made by Audi, Tesla, Volkswagen and Nissan. The fifth most popular model, the Volkswagen Golf, is also available as a downloadable model, but the statistics do not break down engine types.

Norway, the largest oil producer in Western Europe, has invested heavily in promoting electric cars through subsidies. The country’s goal is for all new cars sold to be zero-emission by 2025.

Also In Finland, the popularity of electric cars grew last year. Fully electric cars and rechargeable hybrids accounted for a total of 18 per cent of first registrations last year, according to statistics published by the Automotive Information Center on Monday. The share of other hybrids rose to 19 percent.

Of the passenger cars sold in Finland last year, 4.4 per cent were all-electric cars. In 2019, the share was 1.7 per cent of registrations.

