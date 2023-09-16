The issue of the diffusion of electric cars remains central, especially in Europe where the transition pushed by the institutions and planned by the car manufacturers has not yet led to a widespread diffusion of battery-powered cars. Yet new research has highlighted that by 2030, two out of three vehicles will be EVs. According to the report Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) in fact, the cost of batteries should halve within this decade, from around 151 dollars (141 euros) per kWh in 2022 to around 60-90 dollars per kWh in the next few years.

Battery costs will decrease

The lowering of battery costs will thus begin to have a decisive influence on the prices of electric cars, so much so “for the first time EVs will be as cheap to buy as petrol cars in every market by 2030 and will be cheaper to run.” In particular, according to RMI, list breakeven will arrive in 2024 in Europe and 2026 in the United States.

Electric cars like endothermics

Currently, accumulators have high costs and represent around 40% of the price of an electric vehicle, a cost that has so far made them inaccessible for many consumers but thanks to the investments that Automakers are pushing ahead with new battery chemistries, materials and software to make more efficient electric vehicles, and prices are also expected to drop soon. As explained to Reuters by Kingsmill Bond, senior director of RMI the rapid growth of electric models in Europe and China “implies that EV sales will increase at least sixfold by 2030, to enjoy a market share of between 62% and 86% of sales.”

Sales of electric cars

As highlighted by Reuterselectric vehicle sales in Europe increased by almost 61% in July compared to the same month in 2022, accounting for 13.6% of all car sales. With the halt to the sale of cars with petrol or diesel engines from 2035, it is possible that this share will increase. In the United States, a date for the ban on endothermics has not yet been set but some states have already taken action: both California and New York are targeting 2035 to transition to selling only zero-emission models. “It is not at all radical to see the continued exponential growth of electric vehicles”RMI’s Bond told Reuters. “This is what you should expect.”

When the EVs reach the ICEs

According to RMI research, automotive oil demand peaked in 2019 and will decline by at least 1 million barrels per day each year after 2030. Research published at the same time by the Economics of Energy Innovation and System Transition (EEIST) project at the University of Exeter also predicts exponential growth in electric vehicle sales. It is suggested that electric vehicles will reach a “tipping point” in price parity with fossil fuel models as early as 2024 in Europe, 2025 in China, 2026 in the United States and 2027 in India “for medium-sized cars, and even earlier for smaller vehicles.”

Source: Reuters