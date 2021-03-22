Electric cars New electric cars must be marked with the type of charging cable, according to Traficom, the purpose is to facilitate charging

Traficom has published the required pictograms on the charging connectors for new electric cars. The goal is to make it easier for new and casual drivers.

New and to make life easier for occasional electric motorists, labels are coming to advise motorists in choosing a charging point.

The traffic control authority Traficom has published new markings that should be found next to the charging socket for new electric vehicles. The requirement applies to vehicles placed on the market on or after 20 March.

Labeling is not required for older electric cars.

Traficom specialist Keijo Kuikka says that the new labels are intended to make it easier to recharge, especially for new electric car owners, occasional drivers or electric car renters.

“For the unfamiliar, it takes some work to figure out where to find a suitable charging point for your own electric car. So far, it has survived on the basis of the cable and the manual, ”Kuikka tells HS.

New pictograms are now also mandatory at public charging points for electric cars.

“It takes a little getting used to understanding what they mean.”

In addition, manufacturers and importers of electric cars, car dealers and car rental companies will in future have to use labels when they provide the consumer with information on the characteristics of the car’s charging system.

“Rental companies have an obligation to inform customers about the charging arrangements, as they have probably done so far,” says Kuikka.

In electric cars, the most common charging connector is the Type 2 plug. This is indicated by the marking C, which must appear in the future from the charging point as well as from the end of the charging cable for electric cars purchased from now on and from the car’s charging connector.­

Regulated there are four signposts. The most common charging connector is the Type 2 plug, hereinafter referred to as C. For quick charging, the CCS plug is marked K and for the CHAdeMO plug M. For basic charging, the car charging connector can also be type 1, marked B.

There are four signage for electric car plugs. Type 2 plug, hereinafter referred to as C. The charging connector can also be type 1, labeled B. For quick charging, the CCS plug is labeled K and the CHAdeMO plug is labeled M.­

Each plug also has a symbol to describe its appearance.

Electric Motorists Association According to the information compiled by Finland, there are more than 1,330 charging points for electric cars in Finland, most of which have several charging points. According to Fintraffic, Finnish charging stations have about 5,380 charging plugs.

“The markings also clarify the situation when planning in advance which charging point to choose,” says Kuikka.

Electric motorists and Tesla enthusiasts have set up Download map online service, where the charging points are shown on the map. In the service, you can also search for a charging point based on the appearance of the “tip” of the plug.

Fintraffic also maintains its own Traffic situation map service, which shows, among other things, nearby charging points and their types. Clustering has been utilized in the development of the service.