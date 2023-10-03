Today at the foundation it is open: an electric car is more expensive because of the recycling of the battery. But how much actually?

Every time the undersigned talks about cars, you hear the same song: “Yes, but it doesn’t come from green energy, so an EV is just as bad for the environment as my Alfa 159”.

Or: ‘the nitrogen from the brakes and tires on an EV are much worse than the CO2 from my C32 AMG!!’ And the best one: “those batteries are so polluting that you might as well keep driving your old Nissan Patrol youngtimer.”

Electric cars more expensive due to battery recycling

If a change is imminent, we will look for excuses to maintain the status. This was already the case when people had to wear seat belts and stop smoking in the workplace. Well, the good ones have been heard for the conservatives who find it difficult to embrace new technology.

Electric cars are not only more expensive to purchase, but become even more expensive due to the recycling of the battery. ARN reports this: Auto Recycling Netherlands. Recycling a battery is more expensive than recycling a fuel tank.

The recycling contribution for cars with an explosive engine, on the other hand, is decreasing. Nowadays you pay 22.50 euros per car. That was still 30 euros in 2020 and 25 euros since 2021. From 2024, this will drop even further to 20 euros per car. You pay the recycling contribution when you buy a new car. This allows the car to be demolished responsibly.

But how much is the recycling contribution?

A recycling contribution also applies to electric cars. However, because of the batteries mentioned, this is a lot higher, percentage-wise. The contribution depends on the weight of the battery. We have neatly processed it into a clear table:

Battery weight Contribution less than 5 kg €3 5 – 15 kg €5 15 – 25 kg €8 25 – 100 kg €25 100 – 350 kg €45 350 – 600 kg €55 600 – 900 kg €65

So yes, it is more expensive to recycle a battery, but certainly not impossible. And given the high prices of cars in general, those few bucks aren’t that bad, right?

