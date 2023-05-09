The world of electric cars has certainly expanded a lot over the years, above all due to the push given by all those who aim for a greener future in an attempt to save the planet from global warming and all the consequences that would derive from it. However, today we want to bring you the ideas of the Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini on the subject.

Electric cars: Minister Salvini expresses his opinion on the stop to the sale of petrol and diesel cars

As you may know if you are up to date on the topic of electric cars, in 2035 a stop will be declared on the sale of petrol and diesel cars in favor of the electric market instead. On the occasion of the conference “Mobility 2035 between ideology and reality” organized by Federmotorisationthe Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini decided to express your opinion about it and we want to bring you the salient parts of his speech.

First of all, according to the minister, focusing only on electric cars means “giving yourself over to China” and therefore you should also focus on other solutions:

“Focusing only on electric means giving yourself up hand and foot to China. Instead, it is essential to evaluate other solutions as well, leaving freedom of choice. Even Euro 7 doesn’t make sense because it will be immediately superseded. There will be a big opportunity in 2025/26 to make the transition clear. Next year’s EU elections will also be decisive.”

According to Salvini we need to be more pragmatic, leaving aside pure ideology, also criticizing Franz Timmermans:

“Less ideology and more pragmatism in the energy transition. The transition must be accompanied, the EU must tell us how to reduce emissions without imposing solutions. We fight for technological neutrality and biofuels. Workers and entrepreneurs in the automotive sector cannot be in the hands of a commissioner like Timmermans, who is guided solely by ideological reasoning that has little to do with economic development and environmental sustainability.”

In short, converting completely to electric cars in 2035 would be impossible according to the minister. The transition must be gradual and other options such as biofuels must be taken into account. Idea also supported by the president of the Lombardy region Attilio Fontana:

“The destruction of the automotive sector in order to follow ideologies born of fundamentalism is not acceptable. The Lombardy Region believes in sustainability: starting this year, the development plan is called PRSS (Regional Sustainable Development Plan) and we have recently renewed the incentives for the replacement of polluting cars, but we cannot afford the madness of abandoning internal combustion engines in 2035 .

We need gradualness in the ecological transition: electric is one of the alternatives, but up to now it cannot provide all-round answers to the need for mobility. We must insist that all possibilities are considered and developed, for example there is the issue of biofuels. We have to find the right way to achieve environmental goals and at the same time defend our jobs and businesses. I believe that from this point of view we will be able to make Europe think.”