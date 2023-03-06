Electric cars are now becoming more and more widespread thanks also to Tesla, the leading company in the sector which we have told you about for example here. Today, however, the protagonist is instead Mercedeswhich he apparently intends to work hard to achieve a battery recycling plant!

Electric cars: Mercedes opens a battery recycling factory!

the environmental crisis is making itself felt more and more and electric cars have proved to be the optimal solution for limiting transport-related emissions. However, as you well know, the batteries of these cars are quite problematic as regards disposal, and Mercedes has now decided to roll up its sleeves and improve the situation.

Apparently the company has decided to start the construction of a plant that will recycle the batteries of the cars in question. The plant will be located in Kuppenheim, Germany.

The estimates are that of being able to recycle up to 2500 tons of batteries every year, to then be able to obtain from this “waste” 50,000 new batteries. Of course, if all goes well, the plant’s capacity could also in the future be further increased.

It is certainly an excellent project that would allow the recovery of 96% of waste, helping the environment in no small way. Of course we hope for the best and will keep you posted on the matter!