Electric cars | Lidl starts charging for charging electric cars

Until now, electric car charging has been free at Lidl yards.

Grocery store chain Electric car charging points in Lidl parking lots will become chargeable on November 22, Lidl announces. Up until now, charging in the courtyards of Lidl stores has been free.

In future, Lidl’s charging stations will be charged based on the amount of energy, i.e. kilowatt-hours, charged. Lidl says it won’t publish the recharge prices until next week.

Lidl property manager Arttu Puhakka says that the company’s goal is that charging at Lidl’s yards would be the cheapest of the paid charging services.

“At the moment, we have no plans to introduce, for example, congestion charges or minute surcharges according to charging time. Lidl Plus customers charge cheaper than others,” Puhakka says in the announcement.

You can pay for the charge either through Lidl’s own app, one-time from the website, or with a roaming fee in applications that offer payment services for electric car charging.

Earlier this year, Lidl has reduced the DC charging power of its charging points. With the transition to charging, the powers of fast charging will return to 50 kilowatts. The AC charging power has remained the same and will continue to be 22 kilowatts.