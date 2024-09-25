AvtoVAZ: Electric Largus will cost from ₽2.99 million in the basic configuration

The Russian concern AvtoVAZ has launched the assembly of the brand’s first electric cars, the Lada e-Largus. The start of production in Izhevsk was given by the company’s president Maxim Sokolov and the head of the Udmurt Republic Alexander Brechalov.

Where will the new electric vehicles be produced?

The assembly of electric station wagons has begun at the Lada Izhevsk plant in the Udmurt Republic. As Sokolov noted, the site will produce several dozen cars by the end of the year. Further production volumes depend on demand, the development of charging infrastructure in the regions, and the volume of state support.

Subsidy for buyers of electric vehicles gives some categories of citizens have the opportunity to take out a car loan with a down payment from the budget. For domestically produced electric vehicles, it is 35 percent. In essence, the subsidy is a direct discount from the state – the amount is transferred directly to the bank after the conclusion of the loan agreement.

The electric car is manufactured at the plant using a full cycle, including welding, body painting and final assembly. As noted by the auto concern, the level of localization exceeds 50 percent. E-Largus is positioned as the first Russian electric car with a domestic battery of deep localization. The electric power plant was developed jointly by the company “Autonomous Energy Systems” SAE (part of the Itelma Group) and AvtoVAZ engineers.

Characteristics of e-Largus

The new family of electric vehicles will be represented by passenger and commercial station wagons (which will differ in batteries and load capacity depending on the configuration). The power reserve of a passenger electric vehicle will be at least 420 kilometers, and that of a cargo-passenger vehicle will be 320 kilometers. This figure is given the presence of only the driver and 100 kilograms of payload in the car.

Photo: Maxim Platonov / RIA Novosti

LADA e-Largus will be equipped with a synchronous electric motor on permanent magnets with a peak power of up to 120 kilowatts. Two traction lithium-ion batteries are located in the engine compartment and under the body floor (where the gas tank is located in the regular version of the station wagon). This solution will save the useful volume of the cabin and trunk (560 liters for the passenger version and 2540 for the cargo version). The dashboard of the electric car will be equipped with sensors that will monitor all the car’s systems, charge level and power reserve.

Photo: Maxim Platonov / RIA Novosti

The installed power unit will allow acceleration to 145 kilometers per hour (limited by electronics). The car can accelerate to a hundred in 9.5 seconds.

How much will the car cost?

According to Sokolov, the minimum cost of the car will be from 2.99 million rubles. This amount is indicated for the basic configuration of the van, taking into account state support for the purchase of electric cars. More detailed information about prices and configurations, they promise to provide later. Also, the company has not yet specified the exact dates of delivery of cars to dealers and, accordingly, the start date of sales of the new product.

For comparison, the regular Lada Largus, depending on the configuration, will cost Russians 1.66-1.735 million rubles. The cheapest is the five-seater Classic station wagon with an eight-valve engine with a capacity of 90 horsepower and a driver’s airbag, ERA-GLONASS system, ABS system, air conditioning, power steering (GUR), electric windows of the front and rear doors and a central lock with remote control. The most expensive is a car with the listed options, but already a sixteen-valve engine with a capacity of 106 horsepower (from 1.735 million rubles). A commercial van with brackets for cargo and lighting in the trunk is available at a price of 1.67 million rubles.

2.99 million rubles — minimum price of an electric car

The LADA e-Largus prototype was first demonstrated at the end of 2022. The logo for the new model was registered in March 2024.

In total, AvtoVAZ plans to produce about 30 thousand Lada Largus with internal combustion engines and electric vehicles by the end of the year. A pilot batch of the latter was launched into production on December 15, 2023. Sales of gasoline cars, after a long break due to a pause in production due to the departure of foreign partners, resumed in June 2024.