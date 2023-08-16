Electric cars | Kia starts selling an electric SUV, Finns can appeal to exceptional pulling power

Kia’s new flagship car EV9 is coming to Finland. The target group, price list and schedule of the car that attracted worldwide attention were presented on Wednesday.

From Korea the expected electric car is coming, the Finnish price list and delivery times have now been published.

It is the large SUV EV9 from the Kia brand, which has attracted international attention during the current year. Kia has invested in space, traction and electrical technology so that the EV9 will be the company’s new electric flagship.

At the cheapest price, you can get the car for 81,781 euros, and you can pay almost six tons more for the full equipment.

What can you get for that money?

A lounge-like space can be built in the back when the car is stationary, Kia informs.

Slightly a car over five meters long can fit three rows of seats, and depending on the equipment level, the seats in the second row can be turned around. The car must be a stable tank, because it has a wheelbase of more than three meters. The floor is also completely flat, as the central tunnel familiar from combustion engine cars does not take up space.

“Looking at these numbers, you can see that we’re talking about a really big car,” said the product manager Kalle Kaura at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

A special highlight is the 2.5-ton towing capacity, which is still rare in electric cars. It must be a quality that is valued in Finland.

“With a large towing capacity, a large number of people pulling boats, caravans and horses can be reached.”

Kia says the car’s target group is company car drivers, large families and people who tow heavy things.

Electric cars for those who doubt the range and charging power, the newcomer offers balm.

The car has a large 99.8 kilowatt-hour battery. The four-wheel-drive version, which will be the first to arrive in Finland, can cover around 500 kilometers in summer conditions.

The car supports a voltage of 800 volts, which means that it can get power faster than usual from the fastest high-power chargers on the roadside. The maximum charging power at that time is a whopping 240 kilowatts, which the previous one was already capable of Kia EV6.

By comparison, the vast majority of electric cars use a lower voltage of 400 volts. Such has been the case, for example, in HS’s most recent comprehensive SUV test Nissan Ariyawhere the maximum charging power is 130 kilowatts.

For cold weather, Kia offers preheating of the battery, and you can also get power out of the car in different ways. You can connect a toaster to it, for example, or push back-up electricity into your home during a power outage.

This is what the cockpit looks like. In the middle, there are still physical buttons for adjusting the temperature, although not as a traditional rotating roller.

Koreans there is a pipe on. Kia Niro was chosen as the car of the year in Finland, and a sister brand Hyundai Ioniq 6 car of the year in the world.

However, the models awarded in the statistics of new cars do not celebrate: Kia’s most popular car in Finland is the hatchback Ceed, which is the cheapest for around 22,000 euros. By the end of July, 840 of them had been registered.

If you include its larger body models, around 1,200 Ceeds in different sizes have been sold this year.

What comes to electric SUVs, the king of the hill is the Tesla Model Y with about 2,500 new cars.

However, Kia considers its flagship competitors to be cars bigger than the Y, such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW’s Most Expensive Electric Cars.

Among the newly available electric cars of the same class, Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 offer resistance, although the price is close to one hundred thousand euros.

Kia aims to sell around 300 EV9s next year.

Delivery times are 4–10 months, and the first cars will arrive before Christmas. The Kia dealership believes that the car has the potential to be chosen as the car of the year in Finland.

A public presentation event for the car is scheduled to be held at the end of October in the center of Helsinki.