Electric cars | Jaakko Hyvätti has been waiting for his Tesla for almost 6 years, and still no one knows the delivery time of the super electric car

Customers were originally supposed to have the new Tesla Roadster in 2020. Those who reserved a car with a lot of money have only received a reservation confirmation in return.

Down The Tesla Roadster looks good for its price unbelievable. From zero to 100 in 2.1 seconds, up to 1.1 seconds with the help of the Space X accessory package’s control rockets. Top speed over 400 kilometers per hour. Operating radius 1,000 kilometers, i.e. from Eira to Sodankylä with one charge. Quarter mile 8.8 seconds.

“It’s safe, but really violent. Certainly not a wise choice for those with medical conditions – in the same way as a wild roller coaster.” wrote CEO of car manufacturer Tesla Elon Musk From the Space X version of the Roadster in 2021.

Tesla initially announced the price of the basic version of the new Roadster at 200,000 dollars, or about 181,000 euros. Based on Tesla’s figures, the Roadster does well against two million euro super electric cars.

Musk introduced Roadster in November 2017, when the front lights of the car suddenly turned on in the dark back of the semi-electric truck that was on display. Guitar riffs rumbled in the background as the Roadster roared onto the stage. Spectators rushed to surround the car at Musk’s request.

At the same time, Tesla started receiving reservations for the car for 50,000 dollars or 43,000 euros.

The first generation Roadster was introduced back in 2008, and it is a limited edition car that started the Tesla story. On the other hand, the new Roadster has not progressed beyond paper.

Elon Musk presented the Roadster at the same event as the Semi electric truck. The first Semi was delivered to soft drink company Pepsi Co in December 2022.

Tesla Active participant in Club Finland Jaakko Hyvätti is one of those who booked the car right after it was announced.

“It was a Tesla-like and musky surprise then. ‘One more thing’, and the prototype of the Roadster rolled out of the back of the truck”, Hyvätti describes.

Hyväti’s Tesla account has read “Your Roadster reservation has been confirmed” ever since – more than 2,000 days. That’s all that Hyvätti has received from Tesla in less than six years.

At least the company has not sent information about production delays to bookers, but that does not bother Hyvätti. According to Hyvätti, the people who reserved the car are mainly enthusiasts who stay with the cart X, ie the former With the help of Twitter and Tesla bloggers.

“It’s not about anyone expecting it to be a family car. It’s a kind of collector’s item for everyone.”

According to the reservation confirmation for the Roadster, Tesla will contact the customer when the production of the car is approaching, so that the customer can order the car with the desired configuration.

In 2019, Hyvätti himself contacted Tesla to ask if it would be possible to change the reservation to a more expensive Founders Edition special version. The company responded quickly, but Hyvätti ultimately kept the reservation the same.

In moderation with an annual return of six percent, investing the price of a car reservation in, for example, shares would have yielded more than 14,000 euros in five years.

Hyvätti reminds that Tesla’s aggressive repricing and the development of electric car production have lowered prices anyway, so the losses of tens of thousands of euros for Tesla car owners are usually not even imaginary.

With the price reductions of new cars, also the price of old cars of the same model in general counts. Hyvati has three Teslas.

Tesla has become known for price cuts of thousands of dollars, which, for example, in the spring and winter boosted its share price compared to other manufacturers at the expense of.

Tesla has not said how many reservations it has received for the Roadster. It must be certain that it has received a lot of money from them, which does not bring anything to the subscribers.

Tesla produced 2,500 of its first Roadster between 2008 and 2012. If the company has received the same amount of reservations of $50,000, it has been paid at least $125 million of the reservations.

In addition, the company said when announcing the Roadster that it will produce a thousand Founders Series versions, which cost $250,000 to pre-order. The company has stopped pre-selling the special version, so it is believed to have sold out.

In total, the company has probably received hundreds of millions of cars, the first of which has not rolled off the production line.

None the booker does not know what he will have to pay for the car in the end. Tesla does not announce the total price of the Roadster on its website.

According to the booking confirmation, the price will be determined on the eve of the start of production. At that time, the customer also has the option to cancel the reservation and get the reservation fee back.

Hyvätti suspects, based on the car’s technical characteristics, that the price will not rise much above the announced $200,000 in the end. He compares the Roadster to Tesla’s 145,000-euro Model X Plaid model, whose performance is almost in the same category.

“This is designed to be a bit lighter and has a smoother power line and a larger battery. Not even the manufacturer can spend hundreds of thousands of euros more on this in terms of materials and work,” Hyvätti estimates.

“I admire many things about Elon Musk, but, for example, his opinions on the war in Ukraine and many political discussions are completely reprehensible,” says Hyvätti.

Tesla’s other car models are also often delayed.

A plush retro-futuristic one Cybertruck was supposed to be already under customers, but according to the latest information, its production will only start this year. The semi-electric truck, behind which Tesla unexpectedly appeared, was also delayed in years.

Musk by the delays have been caused by problems in the production chain.

Is it is clear that the person who pre-orders a Tesla car must be both sufficiently wealthy and wildly optimistic. Hyvätti has heard that a few of his acquaintances are canceling their pre-orders. Why haven’t you done it?

“In 2017, many people wanted to support Tesla’s mission in this world as an electrifier of the transport and energy system. I believe that those who were enthusiastic then still think that this is a small price to pay for supporting the change”, says Hyvätti.

At the same time, Tesla Club Finland, the Finnish group of the tribe gathered around Tesla, protects the idea that the choice is the right one.

“The people there were and still are the ones who have dared to try something new while everyone has told them that Tesla will go bankrupt and that an electric car will get nowhere”.

Hyvätti also describes spending time with the club members as exceptionally fun.

The company In recent years, the Roadster has appeared only as a side note in interim reports. The interim reports for the years 2022–2023 only tell about the Roadster that the car is “under development”.

Musk last wrote about Roadster development in the X service in June 2021. At the May 2023 shareholders’ meeting, Musk toldthat the design of the Roadster should be completed this year.

“Hopefully — this is not a promise — we can start production next year,” Musk said.

The audience’s reaction was muted compared to the rush of the presentation.

Based on Tesla’s previous deliveries, Hyvätti believes that Tesla will deliver the first Roadsters to the United States. They could come to Finland in 2025 at the earliest, probably 2026.

In the same year, nine years have passed since the Roadster’s surprise presentation.