Trade war spectrum between the European Union and China: it all starts from electric cars

“An act of blatant protectionism disguised as the defense of fair competition.” China’s harsh reaction to the launch of the European Union investigation into state support for electric vehicle manufacturers. In a note, Beijing’s Ministry of Commerce warned that the possible increase in tariffs “will seriously disrupt and distort the global automotive industry chain and supply chain, including within the EUand will have a negative impact on economic and trade relations between China and the EU.”

Not only. The Chinese government warns that there will be a negative impact on bilateral relations. And he is already threatening retaliation. Beijing could place restrictions on the important supplies of raw materials and components for the auto industry, but also limit the access of European businesses to its consumers. German car manufacturers are particularly exposed, as they have a crucial market in China.

Warnings also from state media, The Global Times claims that “Europe is afraid of Chinese competition” and argues that the price advantages of Chinese producers are not the result of government subsidies, as well as favorable conditions on the value chain, technology and infrastructure. An advantage that has led Chinese companies to dominate the market. According to data from the China Passenger Car Association, in the first half of the year Chinese companies have exported almost 350,000 electric vehicles to nine European countries, more than they exported in all of 2022.

Over the past five years, imports of Chinese cars into the EU have quadrupled. According to estimates, it could lead Chinese car manufacturers to double their share of the European market by 2025, currently at 8%. According to a recent estimate from UBS, Chinese automakers could see this double by 2030 their global market share from 17% to 33%with European companies suffering the greatest loss of market share.

According to Bloomberg, the European investigation (which will last up to 9 months) could lead to tariffs close to the 27.5% already imposed by the United States. The scenario has had repercussions on the stocks of Chinese companies in the sector. BYD, China’s top electric car maker and backed by Warren Buffett, closed down 2.8%, Xpeng fell 2.5%, while Nio slipped 0.9%. BYD aims to double the number of its dealer partners in Europe to 200 this year, Li Yunfei, a BYD spokesperson, told reporters last week. The company plans to increase overseas sales to 250,000 vehicles in 2023, up from 55,916 in 2022.

The topic will be at the center of the high-level economic-commercial dialogue between the Union and China, scheduled for 25 September. According to Chinese customs data, Chinese exports to the EU increased by 8.6% in 2022, reaching $562 billion. But imports from the EU fell 7.9% to $285 billion as Chinese demand weakened, significantly widening the EU’s trade deficit with China for a second year.

The electric car dossier is at risk not only that it does not favor the rebalancing of the trade balancebut rather to start a very insidious trade war at a time when global growth is already at risk.

