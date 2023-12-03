Registrations of electric cars marked a small step forward in November, reaching a market share of 5.7% and recording an increase of 55.2% compared to the same month of 2022: despite this, the Europe of the big names remains however distant. “To close the gap, we no longer need more resources, we need to use those already in place more effectively,” explains Francesco Naso, General Secretary of Motus-E, an association made up of industrial operators, the automotive supply chain, the academic world and opinion movements.

The numbers

In November, 7,966 new full electric cars were registered in the Peninsula (+55.3% compared to November 2022), with the market share rising in the month to 5.7% from the 4.1% recorded in October (in November 2022 it was 4.3%). In the period January-November 2023, electric cars registered in Italy thus rose to 59,478, an increase of 33.6% compared to the first 11 months of 2022, with a market share of 4.1%, a slight increase compared to 3 .7% of the same period of 2022. The fully electric fleet in circulation stood at 217,422 units as of November 30th. Taking all fuel sources into consideration, in November the Italian car market made a step forward of 16% to 139,695 units (+20% in the 11 months to 1,460,535 units).

The rest of Europe

Looking at the continent, Italy’s delay in electricity compared to the other major European markets remains worrying. Among the large ones, Italy is the only country where registrations are not taking off. The different trend is also clearly evident in the market share of electric cars in the first 10 months of 2023, which now sees us also permanently behind Spain (France 16%, Germany 18%, Italy 3.9%, Spain 5.3%, United Kingdom 16.4%).

“The danger of transforming ourselves into a Serie B market risks becoming increasingly concrete”, adds Francesco Naso, according to whom “it is clear that the incentive systems inherited from previous Governments must be remodeled as soon as possible to couple the growth of the electric sector which already registers in the countries with which we must aspire to compete. Making the most of the resources already allocated, including for fleets and rentals, would certainly be the first step to take, but more generally it is essential to build a stable and clear incentive framework to help those who want to switch to electric mobility”.

The reference is also to bonuses such as the one for the installation of home charging infrastructures, the delivery methods of which have made access to the incentive almost prohibitive. “Unfortunately, the operational criticalities that we have reported in recent weeks are compromising the scope of a measure that the Government had meritoriously managed to transform into reality after the announcements of the previous executive”, concludes Naso, hoping on this point “for rapid intervention to facilitate the grounding next year of the resources already allocated for 2024 and those relating to 2022 and 2023 which will inevitably not be able to be used”.