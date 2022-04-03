Now all the car manufacturers globally are accelerating the electrification process of their range, and seen the interest more and more manifested by motorists towards the electric, they have a good reason. In fact, a new US study has shown that searches for fully electric vehicles are only in the last month increased by 173%: an exponential growth to say the least, which testifies that in fact the interest in battery-powered cars is concrete and concerns a large number of potential customers.

Jenni Newman, chief editor of Cars.com, who referred to this study, explained there are a number of contributing causes which have led to the transformation of consumers’ simple curiosity about electric vehicles to an unprecedented level of interest: from inflation to rising diesel and gasoline prices, to name a few. “Carmakers need to ramp up production, but until supply chain shortages stabilize, the extreme lack of electric vehicles available on the market it will not be able to keep pace with the growing demand today – his words reported by Carscoops – There is hope that, with nearly 50 new electric models scheduled to debut by 2025, buyers of new cars will have a broader line-up to choose from. “

Although the interest is very high, there are several obstacles that electric car customers have to overcome, from prices higher than those of cars with internal combustion engines to the unknowns related to recharging. Recall that the study limited itself to analyzing the situation in the United States: in this sense, it was the California ranked first in terms of searches for electric vehicles, with a share of 16.3%, ahead of Florida which stopped at 7.4% and Texas, which completed the podium with 7.1% of searches .