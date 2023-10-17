Electric cars | In Europe, they are starting to produce an electric car, the price of which will be pushed down exceptionally low

Citroën is building an electric car, which you can get for the cheapest price of 19,900 euros.

French the car manufacturer Citroën introduced an electric car, which you can get exceptionally cheaply: 19,900 euros.

Many car manufacturers have said that they will push the prices of their smallest electric cars to around 25,000 euros, but the French are squeezing out even the last air.

At issue is a car called the ë-C3 that was unveiled on Tuesday in Paris. It is an electronic interpretation of the C3 car of the same name, which is also familiar to Finns.

Menopeli is a small but slightly raised hatchback city car, the cheapest version of which should reach 200 kilometers on electricity. This version will go on sale in at least nine countries in 2025.

In addition, there will be a slightly more expensive model with a predicted range of 320 kilometers. Its starting price has also been reduced to 23,300 euros in France and Germany, among others. In Central Europe, this version will arrive in car shops by the end of next summer.

There is no certainty about the price tags in Finland yet.

Observation picture of the car’s cockpit.

With money get a passenger car that is about four meters long and just under 1.6 meters high.

The electric motor produces 113 horsepower. The car accelerates leisurely, because you can get from zero to 100 in 11 seconds. Citroën uses the words “adequate”, “suitable” and “everyday driving” in its announcements.

First, the upcoming “more expensive” version has a 44 kilowatt-hour battery, which represents the smaller end of electric cars. As a rough estimate, the typical battery size of electric cars runs at around 60 kilowatt hours. The battery size of the “cheapest” version has not yet been announced.

However, the car can be quickly charged at public stations with one hundred kilowatts, which is a pretty good number for this price tag.

The structure of the car was originally designed for traffic in India and South America. ë-C3, however, is manufactured in Europe, the factory is in Slovakia.

Elements from the light concept car Oli have been added to the car, which HS introduced last summer. Oli is the company’s kind of interpretation of how a car can be manufactured very cheaply.

Observation picture of a car in urban conditions.

25,000 The magic price point of the euro has previously been talked about by the German Volkswagen, among others. It is planning a cheap electric car with the working name id.2all, but it is not ready yet. HS presented the project in the spring.

So far, Finland has come closest to that frontier Chinese MG, whose cheapest electric model can be had for just under 28,000 euros.

In the release, Citröen “expects to disrupt the market”, that is, in practice, it will beat more expensive competitors. For comparison, the most popular new electric car in Finland at the moment is Tesla’s Model Y, which paid on Tuesday at the lowest price 47,990 euros.