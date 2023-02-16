Electric cars in 2035, to extract more copper will run out of water

There norm decided byEuropean Union on stop at the sale of petrol cars and diesels from 2035risks putting Italy in great difficulty, especially as regards the batterieswill be inevitable for the our countrythis being the case, totally depend on who owns the components For produce them. Lithium, cobalt, copper and rare earths – we read in the Corriere della Sera – are the components of the accumulators that we find in hybrid and electric cars. The starting point that comes from the IEA (International Energy Agency) is that an electric car requires rare materials 6 times more than a traditional car. The other important fact is that 70% of rare minerals come from China and Congo.

“The electrification that’s fine – says Piero Martinextraordinary professor of Physics at the University of Padua al Corriere – but it has to go by hand in hand with a production carbon free energy. Currently the 63% of the energy is produced by fossil sources and if you continue like this you risk only move The problem». The only possibility is to resort to renewable sources: «The European Union – explains Martin – has fixed the quantity of clean energy to 45% by 2030. This requires a enhanced appeal to renewables and, to some extent, also to nuclear». The risk of “moving the pollution” is also run in the extraction of the materials that make up the batteries. In particular the copper: requires large quantities of water and this, continues Martin, “can get heavy impact on the climate“.

