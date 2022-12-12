It turns out that mobile apps for electric cars are much better than the apps for combustion engine cars.

Turning on your heater remotely when it freezes, especially with the current temperatures, just a handy application. But mobile phone apps for ICE vehicles are still far behind apps for EVs.

Most electric cars are packed with the latest technologies. This is because developments are going fast and the ‘normal’ cars seem to be lagging behind. The EVs are also at the forefront of manufacturers’ apps for smartphones. Many apps associated with these cars still don’t do what owners want. This is according to a study called OEM ICE App Benchmark Study. This study looks at the overall satisfaction of these new technologies and the outcome for the ICE vehicles is particularly striking.

The outcome is not very positive. Many apps lack basic functionalities, which users are waiting for. Some of these apps allow you to remotely lock your vehicle, but it does not communicate the status (open or closed). That is why many owners use the app less or not at all.

This is also because the apps are incomplete. Only 34 percent of the apps offer advanced functions, such as the option to turn on the seat heating or operate the climate control remotely.

The overall satisfaction with these new technologies is only 699, on a scale of 1000 points.

What we want

Of course we all want to be able to unlock the car with the app. Some brands do quite well. Mercedes, for example. But no app performs as well as an EV app. The reason for this remains unclear. Perhaps because the target audience is different: EV buyers absolutely expect the latest tech. Otherwise they will go to another manufacturer who can offer the total picture.

Shockingly, only 16 percent of the apps for a combustion engine car have the key technology. That is really sadly low. Especially if you buy a new car you would think that this is included. But some users (apparently) still swear by an old-fashioned key with handy buttons.

Which category do you fall into? Are apps really your thing or is the key with extra applications still fine?

