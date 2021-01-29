Electric cars General Motors has announced that it will stop manufacturing gasoline and diesel cars worldwide by 2035

U.S. General Motors, one of the world’s largest automakers, is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2040. As part of the plan, the company will invest in the manufacture of electric cars.

General Motors (GM) has announced plans to stop manufacturing gasoline and diesel cars, the news reported The Guardian.

The U.S. automaker aims to phase out the production of fossil fuel vehicles worldwide by 2035. It is part of the company’s plan to act carbon-neutral as it enters the 2040s.

GM’s goal is ambitious, with only 20,000 of the 2.55 million vehicles it sold in 2020. In November, the company announced it would invest $ 27 billion in electric cars and self-driving cars over the next five years.

Mary Barra, GM ‘s CEO, has been actively pushing the company to develop electric car manufacturing. Barra has said GM has worked with the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to create a common, exhaust-free vision.

“By taking this big step forward, GM has made it clear that ending the pollution of light vehicles by 2035 is an integral part of all car manufacturers’ business plans, ”said EDF President Fred Krupp.

Inaugurated as President of the United States on January 20 Joe Biden has also declared its administration to work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase trade in electric cars.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom has also announced the state’s intention to ban the sale of gasoline cars from 2035 onwards.