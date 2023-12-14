An ambitious project to make expensive electric cars more affordable comes from Paris: the French president Emmanuel Macron announced a leasing system of BEV “at 100 euros per month” dedicated to less wealthy people. It seems like an electoral promise – and it probably is – but according to the French president, the project will materialize on January 1st and will then begin to take hold slowly, with around 20,000 deliveries in 2024 before accelerating deliveries.

At the same time, the government has announced the list of vehicles that will be able to benefit from the new one from Friday “electricity bonus” remodulated which, on the basis of environmental criteria, will in fact favor almost exclusively electric models produced in France or Europe.