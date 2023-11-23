Electric cars | Experts in the electrical industry chose a cheap Chinese surprise as the best car of the year

The Chinese all-electric car was chosen as the Electric Car of the Year. The cheap newcomer surprised with its premises.

Chinese fully electric car MG4 was chosen as the Electric Car of the Year 2024. The selection was made by an award jury consisting of representatives of Finnish electrical industry organizations.

Strictly speaking, the jury put the Luxury version of the car on the podium. The jury justified its choice above all with sufficient features, spaces and a reasonable price for the average motorist.

MG came to Finland in June as a new brand and is attracted attention with its pricing. The cheapest version of the MG4 can be had for 27,900 euros, which is currently the lowest price for a new electric car in Finland. The luxury version, which has a bigger battery than the hair cap model, costs 32,900 euros.

Electrical engineers SIL association says in the press release that he was surprised by the interior of the MG, which is sufficient for a family car.

“The driving feel is also good, despite the soft suspension. The function of the lane departure warning system, which greatly disturbed the test drive, has now been fixed. The ergonomics of the car’s instrument panel are also good, i.e. the functions are not too hidden behind menus, but implemented with traditional switches.”

According to official statistics, 705 MG electric models have been imported to Finland this year. Cars come here in an unusual way: they are first transported to Sweden, registered there and brought “used” to Finland.

HS’s recent comprehensive car test of the MG4 you can read here and the station wagon model MG5, which is one number bigger meanwhile, the review is here.

This is what the MG4 cockpit looks like.

A year the electric car has now been chosen six times. Only cars that can be ordered in Finland are accepted for the list.

In addition to MG4, a Japanese one was selected as finalists this year Nissan Ariya and Korean Kia EV6which are considerably more expensive than the Chinese car.

According to electrical engineers, there were not many new electric cars available at a reasonable price this year as a whole. Raati is putting its hopes in the near future, waiting for cars that can fit in the price range of less than 30,000 euros.

“This phenomenon will clearly accelerate the sale of electric cars.”

In December is also selected separately Car of the Year in Finland 2024, of which two of the six finalists are only available as fully electric. MG’s cars were eliminated from this race in the first round.