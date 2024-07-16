Electric cars | EU countries voted on punitive tariffs on Chinese cars – Reuters: Finland abstained

Electric cars|According to the Reuters news agency, Finland abstained from voting in the advisory vote regarding the continuation of import duties on Chinese electric cars.

Finland abstained from voting on Monday in the advisory vote of the EU member states, which dealt with the continuation of punitive tariffs imposed on Chinese electric cars, reports news agency Reuters.

According to Reuters, the European Commission had requested an advisory vote from the member states.

At the beginning of July, the Commission imposed a punitive duty of up to 37.6 percent on electric cars imported from China. The tariffs are based on subsidies received by Chinese car manufacturers, which the EU considers unfair.

For the time being, the punitive duties are temporary for four months. Customs duties range from 17.4 to 37.6 percent.

Reuters According to an official of the Finnish EU embassy interviewed on the condition of anonymity, Finland is still uncertain about customs duties, as they cause uncertainty in the market and in the value chain of electric car production.

“Finland still has doubts, especially regarding the general interest of the EU, when it is known that not all European car manufacturers should act in accordance with their own interests,” the official said, according to Reuters.

Finland’s voting decision has not been announced.

Reuters according to Monday’s vote is not binding. However, according to the news agency, the Commission is expected to take it into account when deciding whether to propose the introduction of permanent punitive duties. Any permanent duties would be valid for five years.

According to Reuters sources, in Monday’s vote, a dozen member countries voted for the continuation of tariffs, four against them and 11 countries abstained from voting. In addition to Finland, Germany and Sweden, among others, did not vote.

Possible permanent tariffs are still subject to a binding vote among the member states. If the Commission proposes permanent tariffs, they will enter into force if the majority of member states do not oppose them.

Penalty duties have tightened trade relations between the EU and China.

China has threatened to respond to the punitive tariffs with its own restrictions on European products. China already opened in June the so-called anti-dumping investigation against pork imported from the territory of the European Union.

The investigation paves the way for China to impose punitive tariffs on pork coming from the EU. Possible import restrictions may also apply to Finnish butchers.

News agency Bloomberg on the other hand, said at the beginning of July that China threatened that it could take in its teeth, in addition to agricultural products, for example European aviation products and large-engine cars.