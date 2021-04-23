Electric cars Electric car battery fires speak to the rescue industry: Fire can ignite even hours after being extinguished, and there is no patent solution

Battery fires are still rare, but they can become more common as the electric car fleet ages.

In Texas There was a Tesla electric car accident in the United States last weekend that killed two men. The case rose headlines, because according to the first data, neither of the men was driving a car, but it was under automatic steering. Tesla later denied the autopilot claim.

The accident near the city of Houston was accompanied by another specialty: the fire of a high-voltage lithium-ion battery in electric cars is very difficult to extinguish.

Woodlands Rescue Service caste Tesla’s battery lasted four hours and used 25,000 to 30,000 gallons, or more than 110,000 gallons of water. The car could also not be moved due to a police crime scene investigation. A few hundred liters of water and extinguishing foam are needed to put out an ordinary car fire.

Electric car battery fires are currently the most talked about thing in the rescue industry, Ismo Huttu says. This is because, with the exception of a few rescue services, there is not yet enough training or equipment to put out the battery fire. The number of rechargeable hybrids and all-electric cars is increasing rapidly at the same time.

During the last year, various methods for extinguishing a battery fire have been tested at the Rescue College in Kuopio.

“We are just developing training and operating models related to battery packs,” Huttu says.

What makes an electric car battery so awkward to turn off? To suppress a normal car fire Extinguishers have several means, such as foam, water and a fire blanket.

The high-voltage battery of the electric car is located on the bottom of the car inside the protective cover. Its ignition usually requires either mechanical damage from an accident, shock, or a sufficiently high temperature. Another risk of ignition is a short circuit, for example during charging.

The risk of ignition due to battery manufacturing defects is greater than the risk of an accident. Several car manufacturers have called rechargeable hybrids and all-electric cars for repairs precisely because of the risk of battery ignition.

Hyundai, for example, announced earlier this year that it would recall more than 80,000 electric cars after the batteries of twenty cars had caught fire. The battery of the recalled cars will be replaced, and the total cost of the operation will rise to more than 700 million euros.

If the high-voltage lithium-ion battery in the electric car lights up, the means of extinguishing it are limited. This is because the burning of a lithium ion battery is not actually a fire but a chemical process called thermal escape.

The lithium-ion battery consists of individual cells that can be in an electric car from a few hundred to more than 7,000.

In an accident in Oregon, hundreds of Tesla battery cells were thrown into the environment and caused small fires.­

When the temperature of the cell rises to 120 degrees, thermal escape increases in the cell, increasing the volume of the battery, which leads to rupture of the cell. This rupture releases gases that are easily ignited by fire.

When thermal escape starts in one cell, the cells next to it heat up and a chain reaction starts, which ignites all the cells in the battery.

For this reason, the tip of the extinguishing work is not exposed to the flames of the fire.

“A reverse strategy is used for battery shutdown work. The flames are allowed to burn because we do not actively try to extinguish the fire, but try to prevent the formation of flammable materials, ie the chain reaction must be stopped, ” Marko Hassinen sort out.

The chain reaction can be stopped if thermal escape is prevented. To do this, the temperature of the cells must be below 100 degrees. It is easier said than done.

“A normal car battery is easily accessible and turned off as it is located right under the hood. The battery of an electric car is protected in the car’s structures, ”describes Ismo Huttu.

The battery cannot be left to burn alone, as the battery releases toxic chemicals.

The Päijät-Häme Rescue Department practiced the use of a fire extinguishing container last year.­

At work in Lahti, the battery of an electric car caught fire in the yard of a car dealership. The rescue service tried to put it out by normal means.

“Despite being extinguished, the fire started again and again,” the area rescue chief Jani Aaltonen Päijät-Häme from the rescue service says.

Shutting down one car was found to bind so much extinguishing resources that a solution was sought in Lahti from abroad. In the Netherlands and Denmark, there is a container in which a burning electric car is lifted. The watertight container is then filled with water.

A container was purchased in Lahti last year. The fire-fighting container has not yet reached real action.

It is immersion in water that experts say is probably the best way to put out a battery fire. A corresponding immersion container is also in use at the Rescue College.

However, a burning car cannot be lifted into a container if the car returns in the parking garage. A crane when not in the hall usually fits.

A couple of weeks ago, a German-made breakthrough shower tube was tested at the Rescue College for parking garage fires.

The breakthrough pipe penetrates the bottom of the car and the battery case, where the pipe provides cooling water.­

“Its sharp tip strikes through the shell of the battery and the tube is used to pour water into the shell at a rate of one hundred liters per minute. The technical test was successful, and next we have to test the device on a burning battery, ”says Huttu.

Another option is a portable pool. In the parking garage, a burning car is fenced and the pool made up of fences is filled with water.

“The water is lowered into the pool until the car’s tires and rims are under water. The pool needs about 7,500 liters of water, ”Huttu describes.

The burning electric car is fenced and the fence is filled with water.­

Helsinki the rescue service has built a chassis sprinkler for the battery fire. Under the burning car, a frame is pushed, the sprinklers of which spray water into the shell of the battery at the bottom of the car, as close as possible to the burning battery cells.

There are no plans to purchase a watertight container in Helsinki.

“There is no research data on the fire extinguishers, but we know that a short circuit in a submerged battery can occur. When the water is removed from the container, the battery can then ignite again, ”says the firefighter of the Helsinki Rescue Department. Jonathan favor says.

The chassis sprinkler is pushed under the car, as close as possible to the burning battery.­

Toxic gases such as hydrogen fluoride are formed in a battery fire, so the water used for extinguishing is contaminated and must be treated as hazardous waste. Rescue workers must wear full protective equipment.

Electric car battery fire is a rare occurrence, at least for now. In Finland, a couple of thousand fires are recorded every year. Only a handful of electric car batteries have been found in Finland.

According to statistics, the fire of an electric car is less frequent than the fire of an internal combustion engine car, although taking into account the different sizes of car fleets.

“The situation is affected by the fact that electric cars are new, while Finland’s internal combustion engine fleet is not from the newest end in Europe. It will be interesting to see what happens as our electric car fleet begins to age. It is possible that battery fires will become more common, ”Marko Hassinen weighs.

Jonathan favor wrote his thesis on electric car pieces. He emphasizes that the paucity of electric car pieces is due to their technology.

“A car fire often starts when flammable liquid spills onto a hot surface. There are clearly fewer such liquids in an electric car than in an internal combustion engine car, ”saysalo.

The United States the national road safety board announced in january that there are still gaps in safety standards for electric cars and battery battery research.

Tesla has already published instructions for rescue workers for each of its cars. For example, the instructions in the Model 3 state that 11,000 liters of water may be needed to extinguish a battery fire.

The Road Safety Board required car manufacturers to write model-specific instructions for battery fires, and in particular instructions on how fire extinguishers can limit thermal escape and re-ignition.

Thermal escape may restart even hours after shutdown. An electric car immersed in water must be kept in the water for at least 24 hours. In a U.S. test, the battery re-ignited 22 hours after shutting down.

“An extinguished Tesla caught fire again when it was transported on a pallet away from the scene of the accident,” says Ismo Huttu.

Although the best extinguishing solutions are still lacking, pieces of electric cars should not be inflated.

“There has been a lot of intimidation in public over the years. If the fire brigade has the basic knowledge, the fire is completely manageable, ”Joonatan Lemmalo emphasizes.