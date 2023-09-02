An adhesive film with solar cells could greatly increase the range of electric cars without major investments. A German institute has presented a prototype with a bonnet on which solar cell foil has been pasted.

Researchers from Freiburg have developed the thin solar cell film for car hoods and car roofs. “We mounted the solar cells on the hood of the Volkswagen Polo, a car model that is often sold in Germany,” says Martin Heinrich of the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) in a statement.

Foil color can be customized

An advantage of the foil is that the color can be adapted to the car. The prepared car is the first prototype. “We are now looking for development partners to further improve the surface and then we want to start large-scale production with a car manufacturer,” says Heinrich.

He estimates the pure production costs for a bonnet film at around 100 to 150 euros – but then there must be a relatively large series production. A study has shown that the solar energy from the tape on an electric car in a relatively sunny city in Germany could be enough for 4,000 kilometers of extra driving range per year. The roof would contribute about two-thirds to this, the bonnet for one-third.

Also for cars with a combustion engine

According to the researchers, solar technology is suitable for both electric vehicles and combustion engines. In the electric car, the solar panels are connected to the high-voltage battery to increase the range. In cars with a combustion engine, they can be used to operate, for example, the on-board electronics, the navigation system or the windscreen wipers. “But in principle we are concentrating on electric cars for a greater range,” said a spokeswoman to a question from the German opinion magazine The Mirror.

IAA Mobility

In a number of cases, manufacturers have already equipped car roofs with 'photovoltaic solar cells'. These are mostly glass roofs. The Fraunhofer system can be glued to metal surfaces. The researchers attached the foil to the hood of a VW Polo. It will be presented at the IAA Mobility, the largest car fair in the world, which will start in Munich on 5 September.