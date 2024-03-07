The electric transition does not only concern the automotive sector but also other sectors that are facing an epochal turning point. In Brussels, the automotive industry met the tech and energy sectors to take stock of how to build an ecosystem at European level that can facilitate this path without leaving anyone behind. What is certain is that the transition that has begun is a process that cannot be stopped, a concept further reiterated by Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault and president of the European Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) who convened the leaders in the Belgian city of the three sectors.

Investments in electric cars

“It is necessary to establish a path of collaboration before the crucial European elections” explained de Meo – “There is no doubt that the automotive industry is committed to decarbonization to make our products more intelligent, evolutionary, connected. The proof is that we are investing billions of euros in the transition to electric cars. So it's very difficult to go back. We just ask to be heard.”

The commitment of the sector

Speaking alongside Luca De Meo in Brussels were the president of Eurelectric and CEO of E.On, Leo Birnbaum, the CEO of the Dutch chip giant Asml, Peter Wennink, and the CEO of Man Truck & Bus, Alexander Vlaskamp. “We are here to be listened to, to dialogue with all interested parties because we know what we are talking about. And we are taking on all the risk” of the transition “because

we want to make sure that the European industry as a whole maintains its competitive advantage, position and relevance,” continued De Meo. “It is no longer a solo sport as in the past but a team sport in which you have to pass the ball and share”.