Electric cars compete with thermal vehicles!

Electric cars and trucks will cost less than making fossil fuel vehicles, starting in 2025, 2026 or 2027 depending on their category, and may represent 100% of new car sales in the European Union by 2035, according to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. .

According to the non-governmental organization, Transport and Environment, which deals with transport and the environment, which commissioned this study, “The production of electric sedans and four-wheel drive cars will be inexpensive like cars that run on gasoline from 2026, and small cars will follow in 2027.”

As for trucks, the light models will be cheaper to manufacture from 2025 and the heavy models from 2026, according to these projections.

As a result, the vehicles will be “cheaper to buy on average” without accounting for fuel savings.

Thus, the pre-tax price of an electric sedan in 2026 will match the price of the thermal car, about 20 thousand euros, compared to about 40 thousand euros for the electric version in 2020.

According to the study, the decrease in production costs is due to “the decrease in the cost of batteries, in addition to the establishment of production chains dedicated to electric cars.”

Under the current situation, battery electric cars will account for 50% of new car sales in Europe by 2030 and 85% by 2035.

But it could represent up to 100% of new car sales by 2035, provided that “legislators tighten standards related to carbon dioxide for vehicles and launch other policies to promote the market, such as faster deployment of shipping points,” according to the organization.