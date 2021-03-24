Electric #cars #Chinese #carmaker #Geely #launches #rival #Tesla

Deliveries of Geely’s own Zeekr models are scheduled to begin in early autumn at the latest.

China’s Geely, one of the largest carmakers, plans to develop a premium electric car that is set to become a competitor to Tesla.

Geely’s new Zeekr electric cars are scheduled to start delivering to customers in July-September this year.

Geely already manufactures electric cars through other companies it owns. For example, Volvo Cars’ Polestar electric cars are made in China.

Lotus is also majority-owned by Geely. Lotus is developing the electric sports car Evija.

Geelyn Zeekri ‘s strategy for its own electric car brand is BBC’s according to first conquer the domestic market of China. After that, the model could go to the world as well.

The Chinese electric car market is already fiercely competitive.

Last year, the American Teslan Model 3 was China’s best-selling electric car. In addition, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto compete in the electric car market in China.

Geely said Tuesday it sold 1.32 million cars last year. Sales decreased slightly from 1.36 million cars in the previous year.

The Chinese government’s goal is that by 2025, more than a fifth of the cars sold in the country will be electric.