China’s move on electric cars curbs graphite exports

After gallium and germanium, Beijing is preparing to limit supplies of another critical material. Il Sole 24 Ore writes it, explaining how China is limiting graphite exports, important material for batteries. The People’s Republic now requires special export licenses for three “highly sensitive” grades of the mineral, the Ministry of Trade and Customs announced. The authorities justified the measure with “national security” and referred to the fact that controls on graphite exports are “a common practice internationally”. The new directive will come into force from December 1, 2023. China is the largest producer and exporter of graphite in the world.

THEThe country also refines over 90% percent of the world’s graphite transforming it into the material used in practically all electric car battery anodes. Observers suspect that the move is a countermeasure to US sanctions in the technology sector, introduced with the Inflation Reduction Act. The investigation launched by the EU into imports of electric vehicles from China could also play a role. “The measure just passed seems to represent an escalation in the trade disputes between Beijing and the West. And it is most likely no coincidence that the announcement came a few hours after a further crackdown by the United States on semiconductors”, explains the Sun 24 Hours.

