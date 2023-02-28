If everyone drove past the gas station every day after work for a few liters of peut, the pump operation would go crazy. It sounds like an unrealistic scenario, but this is where it can go with electric driving. If all EV drivers start charging at the same time when they return home, this will cause a peak voltage.

The Flemish Regulator of the Electricity and Gas Market has conducted a study into what is needed for a more sustainable future. Not only electric cars will demand more and more energy, but also things like water pumps for the home. They do not foresee any problems with this, but investments must be made in the electricity grid and charging must be done more sensibly.

The Belgian HBVL writes: ‘The VREG states that a number of policy measures have a lowering effect on the future network load. These measures would allow the grid investments to be postponed somewhat. This involves, for example, encouraging slower charging of electric vehicles at low voltage, or supporting the development of heating networks.’

Without measures an investment of 3.3 billion is required

In a Previous research shows that Belgium has to invest about 600 million euros in the electricity grid to cope with all the extra pressure. This is subject to the condition that measures are taken to motivate people not to all charge at the same time. If no measures are taken, the investment must be 3.3 billion euros.