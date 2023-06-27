Electric cars are a sustainable mobility option, because they offer great driving autonomy, even higher than their equal in internal combustion vehicles. However, acquiring this type of car is still a challenge due to its high cost.

Fortunately, the world market and the automation of processes in China have allowed the creation of cheap electric cars, such as the Chang Li S1 Pro, that has become the ‘star’ vehicle of social networks.

In addition, China offers other cheap mobility alternatives, with vehicles that you can buy a few thousand pesos more than the cost of the Chang Li S1 Pro for $20,000.

Chery QQ Ice Cream

Chery QQ Ice Cream is one of the favorite vehicles on this list, with a surprisingly low price of only 58 thousand Mexican pesos, this vehicle offers us great elegance and autonomy.

Cherry QQ is a car that will captivate you with its top speed of 100 km/h and its compact dimensions of 2.9 meters long, 1.49 meters wide and 1.63 meters high.

Wuling MINI EV

Wuling MINI EV is the best-selling electric car in China, this attractive car is manufactured by Wuling Motors in Liuzhow, who, thanks to the affordable price of its vehicles, has conquered the local market.

MINI EV has a factory price of $71,000 Mexican pesos and offers very attractive features, among which is its compact size, measuring 2.9 meters long, 1.4 meters wide and 1.6 meters high, in addition to weighing 665 kilograms.

Baojun Kiwi EV

Baojun Kiwi EV is a car made by Baoujun in collaboration with drone brand DJI and has become one of the cheapest high-end electric cars on the market.

Specially designed for the urban environment, Baojun Kiwi EV has a length of only 2.89 meters and seats up to four occupants.

In addition, this vehicle offers powerful performance with speeds of up to 115 km/h. And best of all, you can buy it on online platforms for a price close to 300,000 pesos.