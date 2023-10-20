Electric cars | “Car shops never make sense,” says Kari Kallonen and presents his large and rare electric car

It is known that there are only two Ford electric pickup models in Finland. Kari Kallonen has owned both and now tells everything about the car.

Rocks One of the titles on Kallonen’s business card reads cowboy.

That’s what he looks like too: hat and Boots are on last. Kallonen says it’s part of the lifestyle. The kind where cattle herding, horse riding and shooting sports are practiced.

Now the car also matches the lifestyle. Kallon has recently received a Ford F-150 car.

It is a US institution that symbolizes a certain kind of America: wild, free, powerful and great. Year after year, the F-150 is America’s best-selling car in its segment. Last year Ford sold average one F-150 every 49 seconds.

However, Kallonen’s F-150 does not roar, as these cars tend to do. This car is an F-150 Lightning. It is fully electric.

The popular Toyota Corolla looks small when the huge F-150 Lightning is parked next to it.

Skull there is one smile when he shows off the car.

“This is currently my only utility vehicle, and it meets all my needs. I like this flexible style: hand outside the window, and there’s no rush to get anywhere.”

Kallonen also likes the fact that you won’t find similar cars in Finland – there are only two of these cars in Finland. Kallonen has owned them both.

Rocks Kallonen is a well-known guy in electric car circles, as he is one of the founders of the Finnish Tesla Club.

He says he was the second person in Finland who owned a Tesla. That’s what Kallonen got excited about ten years ago after test driving a Tesla Roadster at a bank customer meeting.

“That insane departure and that silence! I had a Porsche at the time, but after Tesla I felt that the combustion engine world is no longer the thing.”

A small convertible didn’t fit into the family life of Kallonen, but the salesman who presented the car said that a Tesla named Model S would soon be on sale.

Kallonen made a reservation for the car as soon as he could, and after the test drive he was sold.

“And it was exactly perfect!” Kallonen says.

“Since then, I haven’t even thought that my utility vehicle would be an internal combustion engine car. I have nothing against them per se, but when a fully electric car meets my needs, why would I drive a combustion engine car?”

This could hold a rifle.

Skull circulates around Ford and presents the features of his car.

The interiors are spacious, and there are many different storage compartments. One compartment is under the back seats, and Kallonen says he is guessing what it is for.

“Ford would certainly deny this, but that is clearly the place for a rifle case,” Kallonen says and laughs.

Under the “bonnet” there is also a storage space in the front. Kallonen has packed Boots and a lasso there. One thousand kilos of goods can be loaded onto the platform.

“frunk” of the car [front trunk] that is, the front space under the hood is big.

The car has a huge 131 kilowatt-hour battery. According to Kallonen, it can cover at least five hundred kilometers in summer weather, four hundred in winter weather.

“The average consumption seems to be 24-25 kilowatt hours per hundred. And since this is a truck, this doesn’t go more than 50 miles per hour. It also saves operating distance, since you don’t have to drive so hard on the highway.”

Kallonen has calculated that the price for one hundred kilometers will be three to four euros, when he mainly charges the car at home.

Car has been imported from across the Atlantic, and there is no official import to Finland. That’s why the car has a few problems.

The charging systems in the US are different than in Europe, so an adapter is needed for charging. You could get it from a regular electronics store, though.

The navigator doesn’t play – or it does, but it only tells you that you’re in Finland. On the other hand, Apple’s phone mirroring on the car’s screen, i.e. Carplay, works excellently, so navigation goes smoothly with it.

See also Covid-19: Brazil has 7,367 cases and 93 deaths in 24 hours - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO This is what the car’s cockpit looks like. The car’s own navigator is messed up in Finland.

In any case, remote updates still do not work. However, Kallonen has been in contact with the import of Ford.

“It was said there that they are trying to get permits and materials so that the software could be updated and the car serviced in Finland as well.”

Kallonen asked Ford if the F-150 Lightning will come to the European market with a bigger crowd at some point.

“If it comes, then my car, which is the US version, will of course drop in value,” says Kallonen.

It doesn’t seem to bother him.

“Car dealerships never make any sense,” says Kallonen and laughs again.

Electricity can also be taken from the car, and there are enough Yankee-style plugs.

Let’s talk the price of the car. Kallonen lowers his voice and grins.

“Do you even dare to say that. After all, it’s an incredible amount of money: this cost 160,000 euros.”

In the US, a car with the same level of equipment costs less than $100,000. The price in Finland is due to the fact that importing a car has its costs.

You can pick up the car yourself, which is not a cheap effort, or you can use a company that specializes in importing imported cars.

According to Kallonen, shipping a car across the sea to Finland costs around 5,000 euros “from yard to yard”.

If you bring the car from the United States, there will be a 10 percent customs fee. You can import a car from Canada without paying customs.

In addition, you have to pay a value added tax of 24 percent – and possibly a little extra for the seller.

“Right now, at least, there is talk that if you want one like this now, the dealers will put an extra 10,000 to 15,000 bucks on top of it, because the demand is so strong.”

See also Literature | Finnish book exports are at a record level: translations of Maria Turtschaninoff's novels have been sold into 15 languages An electrically adjustable bench is available for cowgirls.

Let’s go on a ride.

The six-meter-long, almost two-meter-high lotjake accelerates from 0 to 100 in four seconds, but Kallonen doesn’t like to do that kind of driving.

With this car, you can go relaxed and easy, he says. The car is quiet, comfortable and has an American-style loose suspension.

According to Kallonen, the streets of central Helsinki have not become too crowded.

“I tested whether it is necessary to turn the mirrors when parking on the Boulevard, but it was not necessary, the trams can pass by.”

The space problem has only come up at home: Kallonen had to extend the garage by a meter.

It’s a small matter when you consider how satisfied Kallonen is with his acquisition.

“This flexibility is the thing here. And with a clear conscience, you can just drive, cruise, when the electricity is from renewable sources.”

The car has a large American-style platform.

This is actually Kallonen’s second Ford F-150 Lightning. He managed to own a car for a few days, which had a lower level of equipment than this individual.

The same guy had sold cars and asked Kallos after the first car purchase, if he would be interested in a better equipment level.

“I talked to my teenage daughter about it. I told you what all the equipment is here and that because of them this car is worth getting. He said, Dad, you’re justifying the higher price just because this car has better safety features.”

Kallonen, 62, laughs.

“They say it shows that I’m old.”

He doesn’t look like that when he’s driving this car. He looks like a little boy, a cowboy.