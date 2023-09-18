Electric cars | Car companies lure hesitant British electric car buyers with services – Brexit may raise prices next year

In Britain, the electric car market is already moving into the mass era. The vanguard of consumers has already gone, and now we are attracting followers.

Britain’s the electric car market is soon moving into the mass market phase.

At the turn of the year, the market share of electric cars will already rise to almost 18 percent, predicts the British car industry’s interest organization SMMT.

As of 2018, more than 800,000 electric cars have been registered in Britain. The country has approximately 67 million inhabitants.

“Now we’re moving from the early adopter market to the mainstream market… but I never worried about the first 20% [ostajia]but from the last couple of dozen,” said the head of SMMT Mike Hawes on Monday at a press conference in London.

Mike Hawes, head of the British Motor Industry Association, said that consumers need to be helped to switch to an electric car.

Britain’s the car industry is now lobbying the Conservative government to grant financial relief to ordinary private electric car buyers as well.

The hope is, among other things, to remove the value added tax on electric cars completely or to reduce the tax rate.

While waiting for additional help from the state, car companies have been thinking about how to convince hesitant private customers to buy an electric car.

Head of Volkswagen’s UK operations Alex Smith said that the various tools offered on the car company’s website are an important support service for an uninformed buyer candidate. With them, the consumer can compare, for example, the running costs of the electric car and the development of the resale value.

“We will continue to offer these types of tools at retail.”

Alex Smith, director of Volkswagen’s British operations, was impressed with the additional construction of electric car charging stations in Britain: “More than half of the charging points are now in London and southeast England.”

Britain’s the conservative government’s line is that the sale of new cars and vans that run on gasoline and diesel will end in 2030. From 2035, no emissions from the exhaust pipe of any new car will be allowed.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed in July, that the alignment will hold.

However, there has started to be a murmur among the voters and MPs of the Conservative Party.

For You Gov’s The Times made by according to the survey, as many as 68 percent of conservative voters oppose the 2030 limit. For all voters, the share is 42 percent.

The line-up of electric cars greeted the participants at the event of the British automotive industry’s benefit organization in London on Monday. The main topic of the meeting of car industry influencers was the emission-free car industry.

Britain has already directed 2.8 billion pounds, or about 3.25 billion euros, to the green transition of the automotive industry.

Car companies and their interest organizations readily admit that they have to take responsibility for providing clean vehicles.

“Now demand has to rise to the level of supply,” Hawes said.

However, consumers struggling with the rising cost of living are hesitant.

68 percent of British motorists who drive a traditional combustion engine car would like to switch to an electric one, according to a September survey shared by SMMT.

However, only two percent plan to buy an electric car this year. More than half say that electric car sales will become relevant only in 2026 or later.

Care about Britain’s departure from the EU, i.e. Brexit, which entered into force in 2020, is still causing problems for the automotive industry.

At the beginning of next year, the country of origin requirements will become stricter – unless the entry into force of the regulations is then postponed again.

According to the new requirements, British exporters will have to prove that a large enough part of the car originates from Britain or the EU. If this is not possible, a ten percent surcharge will apply.

Electric car batteries cause problems: They make up a large part of the car’s value. At the same time, the domestic production of batteries is not at a sufficient level, but they are imported from Asia.

EU Commission in turn announced last week that he would start an investigation into state subsidies received by Chinese electric car manufacturers.

How would potential punitive tariffs affect the electric car market in Britain and Europe as a whole?

“The EU has announced that it will investigate state aid, but we haven’t heard the terms, so it’s too early to say anything about tariffs,” Hawes said.

The European electric car market is already very competitive.

“The big challenge for all manufacturers is to reduce costs.”

in the EU sparks discussion also the other side of electric cars: batteries require metals that are obtained from mines that endanger the environment.

of London the city’s transport department announced in August that more than 1,000 emission-free buses are already running in the metropolis.

Now about every ninth bus is emission-free. The zero-emission bus fleet will be reached by 2034, and reportedly even earlier if there is more support from the state.

The new red Irizar electric bus was on display in London on Monday.

Leading the Renault group’s British truck unit Carlos Rodrigues praised the electrification of the British bus fleet on Monday. However, the work tab can still be found in other public services.

“Garbage trucks could also be electrified.”

Carlos Rodrigues, director of the British Renault Trucks company, said that electric trucks and the like are not becoming as common as electric passenger cars and buses. The reason is, among other things, the high cost of investments.

Messages and motorists’ main focus is on the consumer market for electric cars. However, Rodrigues reminded that the electrification of truck fleets (trucks with trailers) plays an important role in minimizing emissions.

Consumers contribute to the amount of truck emissions while shopping on the sofa at home.

“Every time something is ordered from the online store, a long distribution chain starts.”