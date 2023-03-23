Lithium. This is the element that in recent years has become the so-called ‘white gold’. The price of this important component for making batteries has increased until 2022. However, something surprising has happened and this could mean that your electric car can stop being just a dream and materialize very soon!

Many people do not have an electric car because it is still expensive to acquire a vehicle in this new segment. And one of the elements that most contributes to the high prices of electric vehicles is the value of the battery, where lithium is the main element.

According to the price information agency Benchmark Minerals, since January, the price of lithium has fallen by almost 20%. A sharp drop that came at a time when sales of electric cars are on the rise. Cobalt, another key material in many batteries, has more than halved. Copper, essential for electric motors and batteries, has fallen in price by 18%. And all this at a time when demand is rising and new mines in places like the US and Peru are rushing to come online.

These abrupt price changes have even confused many analysts who had predicted that prices would remain high or even rise this year, delaying the energy transition in transport, but also in renewable energies.

Instead, falling raw material prices have made it easier for automakers to lower prices for their electrical products, or increase profit margins.

One of the first moves came in early January, when Tesla cut prices on the Model 3 and Model Y EVs, and later did the same for the Model S and Model X.

In some cases, these reductions exceeded 10%, starting a price war which, as we can see, also has another key role to play in reducing component costs.

Experts say that prices for components such as lithium may continue to decline due to factors such as weaker-than-expected demand in Europe and China, where changes in support programs slowed sales somewhat at the start of the year.

But other industry voices said the drop could be due to the start-up of new mines and processing plants, which had increased supply and therefore reduced prices.

The point is that even after such a sharp drop in price, lithium prices remain so high that extracting and processing the metal is an extremely profitable business. Metal suitable for batteries costs between $5,000 and $8,000 per ton.

Given the huge profit margins, investors are eager to invest their money in mining and processing projects. Even governments are giving large sums of money to new lithium projects, which on paper should result in increased production, and lower prices.

However, other experts caution that the opposite may be true. According to US government estimates, the supply of lithium needs to increase 42-fold by 2050 to satisfy demand from sectors such as electric cars.