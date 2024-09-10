New attack on the automotive industry from the European institutions. This time it was the European Commissioner for the Internal Market who returned to the subject, trying to explain in his own way what the difficulties of the sector would be in the face of the transition towards sustainable mobility and in particular in the affirmation of electric cars. The EU representative defined the situation that the automotive industry is facing as “not rosy”.

The brands’ faults on electric cars

In an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt during a meeting with representatives of the supply chain, Breton addressed the topic starting from the recent news of a possible closure of Volkswagen plants in Germany: “I am very concerned about the announcements of plant closures – commented the French politician – It is necessary to maintain and preserve our experience, our innovative strength and our competitiveness.” According to Breton, therefore, most of the responsibility should be attributed to the car manufacturers that have not been able, to date, to manage the arrival of the most competitive brands from China and above all to convince customers to choose electric mobility compared to the current options. The French politician therefore thinks that the sector is behind the EU programs and above all with respect to the evolution of the market, without however referring to the “forced” policies of the Commission and the stop to the ban on endothermics set for 2035, a time frame perhaps too close to allow for a gradual transition.