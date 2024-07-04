Electric cars | Big tariffs for Chinese electric cars – Will the change affect car buyers?

Electric cars|The European Commission confirmed more favorable customs duties for electric cars manufactured in China.

European The nearly 40 percent they set for China electric car tariffs will take effect on Friday.

Tariffs will also hit cars that have already been ordered if the car is imported into Europe after the date of entry into force of the tariffs. The situation is typical, as the most popular electric car models often have a delivery time of months.

However, the new punitive tariffs are still temporary for another four months. According to the Reuters news agency, China and the EU are expected to continue discussions on tariffs during this period.

After that, the EU must decide whether to make the punitive duties permanent.

HS found out what effects customs have on the final prices of cars.

In the field according to the general standard contract terms, the seller has the right to transfer the customs fees to the final price, says the lawyer of Autotuojat ja -teollisuus ry Teemu Nieminen. However, if as a result the final price rises by more than four percent, the buyer has the right to withdraw from the transaction.

“Are there any [tulleja] taken to prices and to what extent, I can’t comment on that.”

That is, if you have already ordered a car, it is good to check with the seller whether the customs have already been reflected in the price or whether it has been left to wait, says Nieminen.

“If you are just considering a purchase, you should look at the date of the price list and whether the price list includes customs duties. If the price is, for example, the same as a month ago, it’s good to make sure that the duty is taken into account in the price.”

Volvo Car Finland information manager Mia Pelttari says that the tariffs will not affect customers who are waiting for the delivery of the car they ordered.

Cars bought after the temporary tariffs came into effect will also be sold at the old price.

Otherwise, Volvo will wait for the decision on the permanent tariffs and decide on its operating methods accordingly.

The EU imposed a 19.9 percent tariff on Geely, the Chinese company that owns Volvo.

Volvo’s popular EX30 model became the best-selling electric car in Finland in May and was also in Finland in June second most registered for the first time car model.

EX30 cars are manufactured in China, but Pelttari says that production of the model is being moved to Europe in Ghent, Belgium next year. According to Pelttar, the decision was made long before the information about customs.

Tariffs may also affect Chinese Byd cars arriving in Europe. However, it will become clear later when the car is delivered or is arriving in the country, says the Byd country manager of RSA, the importer of Byd cars Michael Place.

“Many things are still open. We have a discussion with the manufacturer about how, for example, purchase prices will change and how the whole will be affected.”

We cannot yet estimate the magnitude of the effect, says Place.

The importer does not yet have exact information on when the first cars covered by the tariffs will arrive. Byd has cars in its warehouse in Finland that are not covered by the tariffs. The importer follows the same general conditions as is customary in the industry.

In the past, there was a price guarantee for Byd cars, which guaranteed the customer the same final price despite changes in tariffs.

The EU imposed a 17.4 percent tariff on Byd.

American Tesla has said that it will probably have to raise the price of the Model 3 model due to new customs duties in July.

The company announced the increase on its website in June after the EU’s preliminary customs decision. So far, the company has not announced the size of the possible price increase. As you know, the price increases do not apply to other models. Some of Tesla’s cars are manufactured in China.

After Thursday’s decision, Tesla representatives did not want to comment on the matter.