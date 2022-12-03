China, the West, the United Statesa challenge that is accentuated day after day on theelectric car. However, the race for clean energy is full of nonsense. Eloquent judgment on the subject of mobility Bill Gates: “Electric is the future but it cannot be enough on its own” and Toyota’s number one, Akio Toyoda: “Electric cars are overrated, the sector will collapse. Supporters of electricity do not consider the carbon dioxide emissions and the social costs of the energy transition with the loss of millions of jobs”. To listen Francesco Staracenumber one of Enel “The electric future is unstoppable and batteries connected to digitized networks will be a cornerstone of technological development”.

Electric cars between development and perplexity

Meanwhile London extends the tax to polluting cars with the whole city closed at Euro 4 petrol or Euro 6 diesel and is considering to tax electric cars starting from 2025-2026 to compensate for the loss of revenue due the reduction in sales of cars with internal combustion engines. From 12 December to limit consumption in Swiss the government led by the Ticino Ignatius Cassis he imposed it stop electric vehicles and on the motorway you cannot exceed 100 km/h.

Carlos Tavares AD Stellantis and Luca de Meo CEO Renault

Recently at Paris salonthe number one of Stellantis, Taveresand of Renaultthe Italian DeMeo they had focused on the complexities of the transition to all-electric starting with the exorbitant prices and the lack of chips: “The middle class will not be able to buy them.” And i Chinese will be advantaged with their low cost models.

Electric car batteries and dependence on China

Many wonder if there will be one dependence on Chinese batteries. According to the report of Goldman Sachsthanks to the investments of the Koreans LG and Sk Hynixthe US could obtain within four years theindependence from China for batteries and microchips. And with regard to the latter, the American tycoon Warren Buffett and Taiwanese Morris Chang have made a pact of steel on those of the latest generation. A flirt that does not take into account the recent meeting between the president of the United States, Joe Biden and the number one of China, Xi Jinping at the G20 in Bali.

Lithium battery, how it’s made

The former has invested 4 billion dollars in the TSMC. It must be remembered that 75% of semiconductors come from Asia with a China that has invested over 150 billion dollars in this regard. China holds 90% of the deposits of rare materials, Beijing has colonized the Congo, the largest producer of cobalt. Highly demanded by industries too graphene, copper, aluminum, zinc, cobalt and lithium. To remember that this anemia of microchip caused the non-production and delays, in the first eight months of this year, of about 13.5 million cars.

To limit dependence on China, Europe must wake up to increase the production of batteries and microchips. Stellantis is strongly active on this front and has planned important investments to create one Gigafactory in Termoli which will come into operation from 2026 with the production of latest generation batteries for electric cars.

