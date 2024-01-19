Phew, we've been so cold lately, haven't we? Well, it could be a lot worse. The coldest temperature in the past 25 years was measured in Norway: -43.5 degrees. The extreme cold sounds like bad news for all electric cars there (and there are quite a few), but according to the breakdown assistance service Viking, it is not that bad. They even think EVs do better in the cold.

A certain Svein Setrom from Viking tells the Norwegian TV channel TV2 that his colleagues had to respond 34,000 times in the first nine days of this year to help a car with starting problems. In 2022, Viking received 13,000 reports in the first nine days. Of the 34,000 starting problems, 87 percent of the cases involved a car with a combustion engine.

We hear you thinking: there will probably be more petrol and diesel cars. That's right: 77 percent of the cars in Norway still have a combustion engine. So in percentage terms, the EVs do slightly better, because 23 percent of the cars cause only 13 percent of the problems. This is a snapshot of nine days.

The EV is also superior for other problems

Setrom wants to take a position: 'This means that electric cars are almost twice as good in the cold as fossil cars.' By the way, EVs have their own unique problems in the cold. For example, charging cables can freeze to the car and the range is significantly reduced when the mercury drops below zero. Frozen doors will occur less often because you can preheat the car.