The controversy over the ban on the registration of cars with internal combustion engines from 2035. Now we are at the clash between France and Germany, with the French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire heavily attacking the blockade placed by Berlin on the ban wanted by the European Commission. “We are five or ten years behind China in electric cars,” investments need to be made to catch up, he said. Le Maire on France Info radio, emphasizing how this ‘stop to stop’ prevents giving precise indications to French car manufacturers regarding the transition to electric mobility. “From an economic point of view this is contradictory, from an industrial point of view it is dangerous, it is not in our national interest, it is not in the interest of our national producers and, above all, it is not in the interest of the planet”Le Maire said.

Words that are a direct response to the position taken by the German transport minister Volker Wissing who insisted on the use of synthetic fuels, central to the hypothesis that led last week to postpone the vote on 2035. These fuels are considered climate neutral if the energy needed to produce them and their components is generated from renewable sources. For Wissing this is a “matter of industrial policy”, given that Germany is a global expert in combustion engine car technology and the country should not give up this know-how.

“The automotive industry urgently needs planning certainty for electromobility so that it can direct its investments towards it”the president of the German Council of Economic Experts told im newspaper, Monica Schnitzer. “We need a clear position from the EU”.