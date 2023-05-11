Texas is the first to open the dance by putting taxes on electric cars first. For now, it’s not much, only 200 dollars a year, but an important sign of a sensational turnaround: from incentives to heavy taxes. In fact, the American state aims to institute a new highway tax which should affect battery-powered car owners, to compensate for the absence of the contribution (5 cents per litre) which is paid for highway maintenance through the purchase of fuels.

And we know that the bill presented by Republican Senator Robert Nichols, who is also chairman of the State Transportation Commission, will have an easy legislative process: it has already been validated by the House of Representatives and will have to be definitively adopted by Governor Gregory Wayne, also it republican. In any case, the announcement of the “Texas tax” confirms how the diffusion of electric cars is giving rise to concerns about the negative impact that the abandonment of heat engines – and therefore of fossil fuels – is having on tax revenues.

On the other hand, it is well known that our cars are not taxed on petrol and diesel, as is the case in Italy too, as has already happened in the Swiss Confederation and in Norway itself (and soon in Texas), when the diffusion of battery will become important, taxation will shift from diesel/petrol to electric recharges. But there is a serious problem for governments (and a joy for motorists): with battery-powered cars it is possible to produce energy at home, which is impossible with fossil fuels. In fact, it is enough to mount a few photovoltaic panels and the game is done: at that point – even if having to bear slow charges and the costs of the system – you will be able to travel for free. Magically evading all taxation. Do you want to see that this will ultimately be the spring that will trigger the love of motorists for electric cars?