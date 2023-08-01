Electric cars are not difficult to build and are like peas in a pod. And the car of the future is defined solely by the software. All wrong, says BMW development director Frank Weber in the FAZ technical talk.

Sees the electric car as part of the energy system: BMW development board member Frank Weber Image: Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW AG

Mr. Weber, it’s eight o’clock in the morning and there’s more going on at the entrance to the research and development center than at Munich Central Station. How many people work here?

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

About 30,000. We are constantly expanding.

30,000? It is said that an electric motor is easier to build than an internal combustion engine. Then some will soon have nothing more to do here.

But on the contrary. We have to do everything at the same time, develop the combustion engine, advance the electric car and test the hydrogen drive. There’s a lot of work here.