Electric cars and air conditioners, the increase in consumption suggests the risk of a gigantic electricity blackout for Rome, the first signs of which were already seen in July last year, when Corcolle, Tor Pignattara, Appio Latino, Ostia, Marconi, Historic Center and Trieste remained in the dark.

Raising the alarm on the peak in demand and “on the inadequacy of the 13 thousand old secondary electricity transformation cabins” is a long technical reflection published in DiarioRomano, a publication published by a group of long-standing journalists, “animated by passion for the truth and united to fight for Rome. The starting point is the increase in consumption driven by electric cars and the heating and cooling systems of homes, powered by electricity, whose bottleneck is represented by the distribution cabins.

How electricity is distributed in Rome

Filippo Guardascione writes: “Today in Rome distribution experiences a very heterogeneous reality. There are neighborhoods where the distributed energy is acceptable to others where it is completely insufficient so much so that if you want to ask for a three-phase one at Salario/Trieste you can wait months before seeing it activated (when it's good). Not to mention the historic center where even large shops or offices are supplied with power drop by drop. The official response from Acea/Areti is that there is not a sufficient distribution network in the area. The secondary cabins, like the one in via Monterone, are old, in poor condition and located in narrow places that do not allow expansion. This is because over the years a short-sighted policy has been followed of imposing the presence of cabins on those who requested slightly higher power than average. A policy that continues today with the result that the cabins are often positioned in basements, garages or condominium areas where it becomes difficult to carry out interventions to improve their capacity”.

The blackouts of summer 2023

And he cites past summer seasons, in which “blackouts were recorded in entire neighborhoods that lasted entire days only because the demand for energy was higher than average due to the massive use of air conditioners. The peak was reached in July 2023 when Corcolle, Tor Pignattara, Appio Latino, Ostia, Marconi, Centro Storico, Trieste and Africano remained in the dark simultaneously for hours if not days. Yet the increase in demand for air conditioners is really modest compared to what will be recorded when electric cars make up 30/35% of the fleet in circulation”.

The photograph of the Roman energy distribution

This is how the electricity reaches our homes and businesses: “Rome. The Capitoline territory has a distribution network of approximately 31,000 km and supplies 2.9 million inhabitants (1.6 million users). In 2022, distributed energy amounted to 10.02 TWh, corresponding to a peak of 2,092 MW recorded on July 25 at 3pm. The primary substations, those that transform High Voltage (HV) into Medium Voltage (MV) are 70 and power 13,347 secondary substations that bring the MV into Low Voltage (LV) which reaches homes. Due to the historical and architectural particularity of Rome, overhead cables are mostly prohibited (thank goodness) so 92.4% of the energy runs in underground cables which are obviously more difficult to maintain. Aware of the difficulties encountered in the Municipality of Rome, Arera (the sector control and regulation authority) has foreseen a series of fines against Areti/Acea if the latter does not improve its performance (fines which will be retroactive and will be calculated starting from 2020). During 2022, unannounced outages fell by 13.9 minutes compared to 2019 for low voltage users, going from 43.8 to 29.9 minutes. We don't yet know the data for 2023 but we can assume they aren't good.

How did Acea/Areti manage to slightly improve the service, even if it is still of a mediocre level? It has created new MV lines for the primary substations but has yet to intervene on the secondary ones, the real weak point of the system. “With the aim of containing the risk of power failure ….(omissis) … the implementation of structural interventions … (omissis) … on the secondary substations is envisaged (e.g. reconstruction of secondary substations with specific design criteria)”, is what the company in its development plan”.

10 thousand cabins to be modernized in 6 years

Systems that date back to the 1960s and are always patched up

Diaroromano concludes the technical reflection: “The most delicate issue concerns the low voltage network in the Municipality of Rome. The vast majority of this network is made up of old three-phase three-conductor systems, built mostly in the 60s and 70s and gradually “patched” (if you will allow us the term). The more modern districts instead provide a three-phase with four conductors. The essential work to supply sufficient quantities of energy to electric cars too is to standardize the two systems, bringing them all to four conductors. But Acea/Areti knows very well that the difficulty lies here, so much so that it writes: “One of the most critical aspects of this transformation lies in the modifications (omissis) to be carried out on the network, partly laid within private properties”. In short, today the old cabins that we find in buildings and cellars are the real bottleneck and it will be difficult to modernize almost 10 thousand of them in six years”.



