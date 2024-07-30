There is an air of collaboration between Italy and China in the field of electric cars and more. At least this is what emerged from the words of Xi Jinpingprotagonist in the bilateral meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: according to what was reported by Ansa, the Chinese president would have opened up to a collaboration between the two countries, explaining how China for its part would welcome with great favor Italian companies that invest locally.

China opens to Italy

“We are willing to import more high quality Italian products – explained Xi Jinping – We are ready to collaborate with Italy with the idea of ​​promoting the optimization and enhancing traditional cooperation in economic and trade investment, industrial production, technological innovation and third-party markets, as well as exploring cooperation in emerging areas such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence“.

From electric cars to AI

According to the Chinese mayor, open cooperation in global industrial and supply chains is the only way forward if we want to achieve a advantageous development for everyone. “That is why we adhere to the path of peaceful development, never pursue hegemony and are willing to share development opportunities with other countries. – added the Chinese president – We hope that Italy will also understand and support this philosophy and will play a constructive role in promoting China-EU dialogue and cooperation and the positive and stable development of China-EU relations”.

Collaboration tests

In short, Xi Jinping’s idea is to increase the amount of collaboration between the parties and to expand it to sectors such as electric cars and AI. “With the world’s transformations taking place at a faster pace, exchanges and solidarity will help countries progress together, while isolation and division will lead to regression. – he concluded – Upholding and advancing the spirit of the Silk Road means viewing and developing bilateral relations from a historical, strategic and long-term perspective. The healthy and stable development of China-Italy relations would serve the common interests of both countries. China’s willingness to enhance and develop bilateral relations has not changed, and the nature of win-win cooperation and friendship between the two peoples are the same. The industrial advantages of the two countries are complementary and serve as mutual opportunities: the two sides should adhere to each other’s openness and cooperation“.