More electric vehicles on assembly lines, a new research center and 500 hires. Lamborghini accelerates investments in the Sant'Agata Bolognese plant and is aiming for a contribution of over 100 million euros from the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy: to achieve the objective, Lamborghini has already presented the Cor Tauri development, obtaining the green light from Emilia-Romagna, called to express an opinion on the consistency of the proposal with regional programming.

The green light for Viale Aldo Moro, officially notified today to Invitalia, delegated to the procedure by Mimit, arrived after the presentation by the management of the bull brand to the regional councilor for economic development and employment, Vincenzo Colla. The interventions, which will all be carried out in the historic production site of Sant'agata Bolognese, concern the expansion of the production capacity of electric vehicles and the creation of an ad hoc research center on the electrification of the range, with laboratories to validate the technological solutions prepared. And with the forecast of new hirings of high professional profiles, around 500 people.

“Projects like the one presented by Auto Lamborghini are an extraordinary contribution to continuing to grow the Emilia-Romagna motor valley by looking at environmental sustainability. It is the right way to compete in the world with our excellence, creating new development, new skills and stable, quality employment”, comment the president of the region, Stefano Bonaccini, and councilor Colla.

For the region, the investment program presented by Automobili Lamborghini is fully consistent with regional planning, especially as regards the strengthening of the specializations present in Emilia-Romagna in the field of electrification of the automotive sector and vehicle connectivity. “Investments in line with regional law 14 of 2014 for the promotion of investments in Emilia-Romagna, as well as with the regional programming envisaged by the pact for work and the climate, with the smart specialization strategy and regional programs for research industrial, innovation and technological transfer and for production activities”, they say from viale Aldo Moro.

“The ambitious Cor Tauri management program continues. Access to this contribution provided by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy demonstrates the quality of our project. This sum will help implement the research and development phases and frame new hires to be included in the specific context of electrification”, explains Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Lamborghini. The program, the subject of the development contract proposal, is part of a broader industrial plan which has as its objective the hybridization of the entire range and the development of a further model of the brand, a 2+2 grand tourer which will represent the first full-electric series produced in Sant'agata Bolognese”.