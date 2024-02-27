Electric cars | An unexpected problem with Porsche's electric car was revealed when they started to become common in Finland

A man from Porvoo bought the car of his dreams, but a strange chain of events began on the gravel road. “This is not related to the warranty, but is a real fault in this car.”

Markus Ström sits behind the wheel of his car in the rural landscape of Porvoo. An inexplicable problem was revealed with the dream car.

Esa Juntunen HS

10:45 | Updated 12:19 p.m

“I I was in a great mood. No joke, this is my car.” Markus Ström recalls his car fever from a couple of years ago.

An electric Porsche was standing in the yard of the used car shop. Ström, from Porvoo, felt that he had reached the age where it is now perfectly okay to buy the car of your dreams. The brand's Taycan model costs at least around 100,000 euros new, which means it represents the top end of battery cars.