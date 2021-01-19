Electric cars An Israeli company producing electric car batteries developed a rechargeable battery in five minutes

The batteries developed by StoreDot are produced on a standard production line, but the power of the chargers is not yet enough for a five-minute quick charge.

Israeli StoreDot has developed an electric car lithium-ion battery that fully charges in five minutes, says The Guardian.

The cost is not the CEO of StoreDot Doron Myersdorfin the perception is no longer the biggest reason not to get an electric car, but a long charging time or fear of running out of battery.

“People are afraid they’ll get stuck in the middle of the road or have to sit at a charging station for two hours. If the charging experience is exactly the same as refueling, this fear will disappear, ”says Myersdorf.

Battery produced by the Chinese company Eve Energy. Their production takes place on a standard product line.

The problem with very fast charging is no longer the battery itself, says Myersdorf, but charging requires more powerful chargers than are currently in use. Charging points and stations need to be updated to allow fast charging.

StoreDot aims to have enough power by 2025 using its existing charging infrastructure. The company is working with BP in the UK to upgrade the stations. BP is one of the major energy companies that has invested in StoreDot.

Also other companies such as Tesla, Enevate and Sila Nanotechnologies are developing fast rechargeable electric car batteries.

It is hoped that shortening the charging times of an electric car to match the refueling time of a petrol or diesel car will increase their popularity and help combat climate change.