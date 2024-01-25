Electric cars will never dominate the market. Word of Akio Toyoda. Toyota's Japanese manager returned to the topic of EVs, exacerbating the energy transition of mobility and underlining what has already been reiterated several times. That is to say that the cars on tap will never be able to have a predominant share from the point of view of registrations and above all highlighting how technological imposition is not right for car manufacturers.

Electric ones will remain marginal

“No matter how much progress electrics make, I think they will still only have a 30% market share” and therefore will not be able to 'dominate' the market” – explained the man who led the Japanese giant for 14 years – Consumers should not be forced to buy electric cars. I think customers should decide, not regulations or politics.”

Combustion engines still protagonists

Akio Toyoda then continued by analyzing what the market projection could be in the coming years, highlighting that electric vehicles will still remain marginal compared to a combustion engine and other technologies that will represent the majority of registrations: “No matter how much progress BEV models make, hybrid vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered combustion engine vehicles will still make up 70% of the automotive market.”

Freedom of movement

According to Toyota, the different needs of the millions of motorists around the world would not allow the imposition of a single technology, in particular that of the electric car. For example, charging difficulties would affect travel and for this reason it would be essential to leave people freedom of choice and movement.