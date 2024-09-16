Stellantis vs. Acea and the new emission regulations

Carlos Tavares is on a collision course with Acea, the association of car manufacturers, which includes Volkswagen and Renault, but no longer Stellantis. The fuse was lit by a document that revealed a particular request from Acea to the European Union: postpone the implementation of the new regulations on CO2 emissions by two years, to 2027originally scheduled for 2025.

The rules in question require car manufacturers to significantly increase the sales of electric vehicles. Those who do not respect these rules risk heavy fines, estimated at up to 15 billion euros. However, the European electric car market has not responded as hoped, largely due to the withdrawal of subsidies in Germany.

And so the Stellantis CEO gets in the way. For Tavares, changing the rules now would be “surreal” and unjustified, arguing that all companies have had ample time to prepare for the new regulations. “Everyone has known the rules for a long time, everyone has had time to prepare, and so now we are racing,” said the Stellantis CEO. “We’re in a system where the regulator wants consumers to buy these cars, and the consumer says no thanks, not at that price.. But now – continued Tavares – we have the cars, we have organized ourselves to make the necessary sales, we are breathing down Tesla’s neck. And we are told that there will be disasters. They should have thought about it before“.

For its part, Stellantis is increasingly close to implementing the new rules. The group is strengthening its offer with an expanded range of electric and hybrid vehicles, with 30 models expected by the end of 2024. Not to mention the partnership with the Chinese Leapmotor, a controversial agreement given the increase in European duties on electric cars from China.