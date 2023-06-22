Electric cars | A “special operation” is underway in the Finnish car market, which may shake up the car market – HS test drove a Chinese national car

Back gets tired when we listen to the information about the special operation.

The sweat is not caused by the heating nature of the operation, but simply by the hot weather. But this “special operation” is also interesting.

The issue is the arrival of the MG brand in Finland.

CEO of Hedin Automotive Mikko Mykrä is talking about a special operation, because there is an extraordinary way to launch a new car brand.

Usually the new brand is brought to Finland so that it is sold by the official importer.

Chinese-owned MG does not have an official importer. Cars are registered with an official importer in Sweden and then shipped to Finland.

This means that, in principle, cars are used when they are sold in Finland.

“In practice, they are untouched, new cars with warranty – they are no different from new cars in any way,” says Mykrä.

According to him, Hedin Automotive organized such an operation so that hundreds of cars could be brought to Finland in a short time – it would have taken time to set up an official import.

Mykrä doesn’t want to say how many cars will be sold now, but they say there are “hundreds” of every four MG models in stock. If they are all sold, the situation will be looked at again afterwards.

And he really believes they will sell. According to Mykrä, MG’s fully electric cars are exactly what Finns want at the moment.

The traditional speed and rev counters are replaced by a digital display.

MG, or Morris Garages, is originally a British car brand in 1924, which is now owned by the Chinese SAIC Motors.

MG has been on sale in Sweden for a few years now, and sales have been strong. Enthusiastic about that, Hedin Automotive started importing cars to Finland as well.

There will be four different models of cars, and the prices of all of them will be between 27,900 and 45,900 euros. All cars are fully electric.

We get to test a car for just under half an hour, which is expected to be MG’s fang tooth. It’s called the MG4, a so-called C-segment car: a medium-sized family car.

Down The MG4 is undeniably attractive.

Prices start at 27,900 euros, while, for example, the Volkswagen ID.3, which is carved from the same wood in terms of characteristics and size, costs more than 40,000 euros.

This test car is the higher of the two equipment levels, and the starting price is 32,900 euros.

The power is 150 kilowatts and the range is 435 kilometers. In a car with a lower equipment level, the corresponding readings are 125 kilowatts and 350 kilometers.

All cars have a warranty of 7 years or 150,000 kilometers.

Let’s go for a test drive.

We try to become you with the car’s infotainment system, but it doesn’t quite work out. The system is not particularly unclear, but there are so many things to adjust that we are content to put the air conditioning on full due to lack of time.

The seat, which is electrically adjustable on the driver’s side, is quite comfortable. It’s not cramped – even in the back seat.

The black interior of the car does not arouse sighs with its quality impression, but what 30,000 euro car would.

The touch screen is the heart of the infotainment system. The traditional speed and rev counters are replaced by a digital display.

When packing, a clear camera image shows that everything is going well, and when we start to face the direction of travel and turn on the performance mode, the car accelerates very well – from zero to 100 in 7.9 seconds.

The steering is precise, and the car feels agile and quick to turn. In this weather, you can appreciate that the air conditioning dries a shirt that has sweat stuck to the skin like a diver.

There is nothing amazing about the car by today’s standards, but it is difficult to find anything wrong with it during a short run.

If Volkswagen is the S-Market of the automotive world and Toyota is the K-Market of the automotive world, MG seems to be Lidl in this metaphor: that slightly strange foreign country where the prices have been driven exceptionally low by some trick without the product itself seeming to be at all weaker, at least at first glance.

MG is originally a traditional British brand.

A little run is over and we return to the showroom.

Smart game, I say to Mykrä, who seems quite confident about MG’s success. Maybe for a reason.

If the MGs turn out to be competent cars even during longer test drives, and nothing fatal occurs from maintenance or other ancillary functions, it’s hard to think of what could go wrong at these prices.

However, the competition is getting tougher all the time.

“ It is the Chineseness that might be the biggest obstacle.

Traditional manufacturers are switching to electric at a rapid pace, and the big question mark is China.

“Tesla of China” or BYD just started its sales in Finland. The Chinese Maxus is also on sale in Finland, and there will undoubtedly be more electric cars from China in the future as well.

Being Chinese may be the biggest obstacle, because in Finland there are still doubts about whether Chinese can appear in the same sentence as high-quality.

On the other hand, the same brand problem once existed first with Japanese cars and then with Korean cars until the people got used to them.

With Mykrä is a guess as to why Chinese, inexpensive and at least superficially high-quality electric cars have now started to appear on the market.

“China has invested in them for a long time. When the economy there started to grow at the turn of the 21st century, a conscious decision was made there to start investing in electric cars, because in combustion engine technology they were helplessly behind the rest of the world, it was no longer worth getting on that train.”

The rest of the world was still developing combustion engines, and China sneaked into the electric car wave. Over the years, the costs and supply chains have been managed to be fine-tuned.

MG is originally a traditional British brand, and a few members of MG Car Club Finland have arrived in Herttoniemi.

One of them has come in an old convertible MG. It’s right up there with these new Chinese modern all-electric MGs in the top hat gathering of beanie bums.

How do these new cars feel to an old MG club member: great deal or sacrilege?

“Yes, this is great, this is the future,” says one of the club members.